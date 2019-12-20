Joe Gibbs Racing announced Thursday that James Small will be promoted from the team's lead engineer to the crew chief of Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry.
Small has worked with Truex for the previous three seasons, serving as Truex's lead engineer that won a series-best seven races and claimed 15 top-five finishes and 24 top-10 finishes en route to being the runner-up in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.
This is the first time in his career that Small will be a full-time crew chief. Small is a native of Melbourne, Australia.
"This is an incredible opportunity,” Small said in news release. “Having the confidence of coach, Martin and everyone at JGR means a lot to me. I moved to the United States six years ago to work in NASCAR, and I wanted to work my way up to become a crew chief.
"I’m ready for this, and I am excited about working with Martin and the foundation we have in place on the (No. 19) team with the group of guys we have.”
Truex, a 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate, was racing for his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in three years in November when his wheels came off during the race.
Truex led 98 of the first 120 laps at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway when he pulled his Toyota Camry into his spot on pit row during the middle of the race.
The tire changers on his pit crew mixed up the right front and left front tires, placing them on the wrong sides of the car.
Cole Pearn was his previous crew chief.
“I know James well and feel very comfortable with him,” Truex said. “I feel like we approach racing very similar. He and Cole (Pearn) have a lot of similarities. It’s a natural fit, and I’m really excited about it. I think he’ll do a great job.”
Jeff Curtis also joined Joe Gibbs Racing as lead engineer for Truex's crew. He previously worked with Truex at Furniture Row Racing, including the team’s 2017 championship season.
Blake Harris will remain the car chief in 2020.
