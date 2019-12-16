Stockton University men’s basketball player Jordan Williams was named New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Williams scored 20 points in two games last week to help the Ospreys remain undefeated against conference opponents. Stockton (7-2, 5-0 NJAC) defeated Rowan University 93-72 on Wednesday and William Paterson 69-52 on Saturday.
Williams only had 20 points all season prior to last week.
The freshman shot .692% from the field, averaged six rebounds and had three steals through both games. This season, he is tied with fellow freshman and Vineland High School graduate DJ Campbell with a team-leading 4.2 rebounds per game.
Williams and Campbell are the only two conference weekly-award winners this season. Campbell won the NJAC Rookie of the Week award three times since the season started Nov. 15.
Williams is shooting 50% from the field and 87.5% from the free-throw line this season. He is also averaging 4.4 points per game and has six steals.
The Ospreys are currently on their holiday break.
Stockton will return to action when it plays Maryville College (Tennessee) at 2 p.m. Dec. 29 in first-round of the Roanoke Cregger Invitational in Salem, Virginia.
DiElmo and LeDonne earn All-Region honors: Two Stockton University women’s soccer players earned All-East Region recognition from the United Soccer Coaches.
Pinelands Regional graduate Dasey DiElmo was named to the All-East Region second-team and Salena LeDonne was named to the the Scholar All-East third-team.
DiElmo is a health science major 3.53 GPA. On the field, the junior anchored a Stockton defense that posted 12 shutouts and a 0.55 goals against average this season, both were good enough for the second-most in the conference.
DiElmo, who also scored three goals, was named NJAC Defensive Player of the Year, selected to the NJAC first-team, the All-South Atlantic second-team and the All-Eastern College Athletic Conference second-team.
The Ospreys finished 14-4-3 (6-1-2 NJAC) and advanced to the conference semifinals.
LeDonne is a junior and communications major with a 3.74 GPA. The forward had a team-leading eight assists and tied for the team lead with eight goals. She was a perfect 2 for 2 on penalty kicks this season, and had two game-winning goals for the Ospreys.
LeDonne was named to the NJAC first-team and All-South Atlantic third-team.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.