Keith Gorman, the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III National Baseball Coach of the Year, is leaving Cumberland County College.
Barton College, an NCAA Division II school in Wilson, North Carolina, announced Wednesday it hired Gorman as its head baseball coach.
"I am very excited that Coach (Keith) Gorman has accepted the responsibility to lead the Bulldog baseball program," Barton athletic director Todd Wilkinson said in a news release. "His credentials and reputation as a baseball coach are outstanding. For Barton to be able to hire a leader that is coming off a National Championship season validates what I have known for a long time: Barton College baseball is a great opportunity in the college baseball community."
Gorman led the Cumberland C.C. to a 47-5 record this past spring, leading the Dukes to their first ever NJCAA D-III national championship. He boasted a 316-91 career record in eight seasons at Cumberland.
Gorman was also the director of athletics at Cumberland since 2013. Prior to Cumberland, he was the head coach at Holy Spirit High School's from 2004-2010, posting a 120-54-1 record over seven seasons. He served as the school's athletic director and assistant principal of athletics and student activities before leaving for CCC.
Gorman was also quoted in the news release: "I am honored to be the next Head Baseball Coach at Barton College. I would first like to thank Athletic Director Todd Wilkinson and the entire administration at Barton for this amazing opportunity.
"What struck me while interviewing at Barton was the overwhelming sense of "team" from every person I interacted with. There is no doubt that the student experience is first priority at Barton. The strong sense of community and the love for Barton is apparent from the students to the employees.
"I believe we have all the ingredients to create a consistent winner and I'm not talking about wins on the field. We will work tirelessly to develop the Barton baseball team in the classroom, in the community and on the field. This work will lead to a group that exemplifies the very best of Barton College and something the community is proud of. And on the field, if we do our jobs well, we may compete in some big moments."
