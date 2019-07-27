Many beach patrol athletes will get a chance to compete at the 36th annual David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races at 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the 35th Avenue beach in Avalon.
The races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row, the iron man relay (a swimmer, runner and rower) and the Brett Fitzpatrick surf dash relay.
The Kerr Memorials is unique because it gives every team 28 lineup spots. Each beach patrol can enter three doubles crews, three swimmers, three singles rowers, two three-person iron man relay teams, and two five-person surf dash teams.
The beach patrols competing include Avalon (the eight-time defending champion), Longport, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Wildwood Crest, Stone Harbor, Ventnor, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Cape May Point. Scoring is 5-3-1 for the first three places.
The event honors the late David Kerr, a former South Jersey Lifeguard champion doubles rower, who wanted more lifeguards to have a chance to compete in races.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.