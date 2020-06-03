Frank Brady of Ocean City places first in Individual swim rescue races at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The fate of southern New Jersey lifeguard racing this summer will be decided at a later date, as the various lifeguard chiefs and their patrols guard the beaches under unprecedented conditions.
The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association has 15 beach patrols from Brigantine to Cape May Point. Long Beach Island has six patrols.
"I don't want to speak for what other patrols want to do, but right now it's wise to not make a decision yet on whether to have the races," said Sandy Bosacco, the president of the S.J. Chiefs Association. "Things would have to improve. We won't decide one way or another this soon. We're in the safety business and we won't do anything that would put people at risk."
Beach patrol competitions, one of the most popular summer traditions at the Jersey Shore, attract hundreds of fans. In a normal year, competitions would take place several times a week throughout the summer in various cities, usually from just after July 4 through late August.
Around the region county beach patrol officials are changing the way lifeguards stand watch, make rescues and interact with beachgoers in an effort to keep everyone safe from the threat of a spike in new coronavirus cases, including providing them with masks and assigning one guard per stand.
Bosacco said the South Jersey racing schedule has not been set.
"The Chiefs will have a discussion later in June, and we'll have a better sense of what will happen (regarding lifeguard racing) by then," Bosacco said. "We'll go a week at a time and see if things loosen up."
The races usually involve rowing, swimming, paddleboarding or running. The male and female athletes in the races are usually collegiate or high school standouts, but some are veteran guards in their 30s and older. The fans on the beaches are standing right near the competitors.
The Brigantine Beach Patrol hosts two events each summer — the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational in July and the South Jersey Paddle Board Championships in August.
"All the South Jersey Chiefs are in a holding pattern (about the racing season)," said Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Kip Emig. "We want to do what (Gov. Phil Murphy) says and follow the rules. We'll make sure we coordinate with what the South Jersey Chiefs plan moving forward."
Emig said all the people on the Brigantine beaches followed the state's regulations during Memorial Day weekend.
"Everyone stayed apart with social distancing," Emig said. "It was great to see everyone following the rules. The guards were happy to be back, and all the people were having a good time."
The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol has won the Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament five straight years. Captain Randy Townsend, 41, said the public's safety is key to having a lifeguard racing season.
"We're waiting on the governor and following the state regulations on a variety of things this summer," Townsend said. "Just like myself, we're all ready to do what's best as first-responders to keep people safe. There are other things to focus in on during the pandemic (rather than lifeguard racing). We'll make a decision based on the state's guidance. But right now it's just not the time and place for that.
"All the people on our beaches were compliant with the state mandates. We hope that remains, so everyone will be safe and healthy throughout the entire summer."
