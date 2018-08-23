EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City Beach Patrol team of Kyle Deroo and Vince Granese scored its first win of the lifeguard racing season against other patrols in one of the final races, the 13th annual Hammer Row, on Thursday at Seaview Harbor beach.
Deroo and Granese won the 4-mile race in 35 minutes, 44 seconds. Mark Dileo and Chris Bigos, of Surf City on Long Beach Island, were second in 35:51. The crew of John Swift (a Margate alumnus) and Mick Cote (a Surf City guard) finished third in 36:04.
“This is my first year of racing, and I’ve never seen this course before,” said Deroo, 21, the bow. “It felt really good to win. This is our first time in the boat since the South Jerseys (on Aug. 6 in Longport when the finished fourth in the doubles race).”
The Hammer Row goes from Seaview Harbor beach, located between Ocean City and Longport, through the Longport Bridge into the intracoastal waterway to Margate and back again.
It was the third Hammer Row victory for Granese, who won with Mike McGrath, of Longport, in 2014 and with Chuck Gowdy, of Margate, in 2015.
“It felt good to get our first win,” said Granese, 26. “It’s a good sign to win a race like this because it’s about the pull (with no wave conditions). It’s definitely about boat speed, and we’re getting faster. There’s less navigation, it’s point A to point B. The last half-mile from the bridge to the end is tough, but we had enough in the tank.”
The Longport alumni crew of Kevin McFadden and John Slattery (11th overall) won the alumni and Longport alumni categories in 37:36. Margate alumnus Carl Smallwood Jr. and Hayden Smallwood (ninth overall) won the mixed doubles division in 37:27. Margate twin sisters Amanda and Kristine Auble (15th overall) took the women’s division in 39:38.
Ocean City’s Brian Pasternak won the overall prone paddleboard division in 37:41. Eddy Okinsky, of Cape May, took the overall standup paddleboard category in 40:14.
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
