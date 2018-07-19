The top South Jersey beach patrol athletes from all 15 patrols meet for the first time this season in the 26th annual Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on Friday.
The four-race event is at 6:30 p.m. at Chelsea Avenue beach in Atlantic City.
The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association teams will compete, plus the guest teams of Harvey Cedars and Ship Bottom from Long Beach Island.
So far the Atlantic and Cape May county guards have only competed among themselves. Atlantic County patrols raced in the Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorials and the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. Cape teams were in the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships and the Beschen-Callahan Memorials, and three were in the Tri-Resorts Lifeguard Championships.
The Atlantic City Classic races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row, and the doubles rescue race. The final race is a doubles row to the singles flags, and the lifeguards bring back 50-pound bags attached to the flags in a simulated rescue.
“We saw the results of the Longport Memorials, but we haven’t seen the Cape teams yet,” Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said. “This is the chance to see where everybody matches up. Looking at the lineups, I see a lot of the same names, but there’s some new people, too.
“There’s an outgoing tide so there’ll be a lot more beach. That’s good for the spectators.”
Margate oarsman Chuck Gowdy has doubled at the Classic the last two years, winning the doubles row with partner Chris Graves and also the singles row. Gowdy and Graves won the Longport Memorials doubles race on July 6. Upper Township’s Ryan Fisher and Kyle Rumaker won the Cape May County doubles.
Maggie Wallace of Ocean City won the two women’s swims so far this season, and she should contend in Friday’s race. Atlantic City rookie Jack Fenton won the McGrath Longport Memorials swim, and North Wildwood’s Luke Snyder, another rookie, was first in the Beschen-Callahan swim. Joe Tepper, also a rookie, will swim for Longport. Wildwood Crest’s Jon Burkett took the men’s swim at the Cape May County event.
Avalon’s Erich Wolf took the County and Beschen-Callahan singles rows, and Ventnor’s David Funk won the singles at Longport.
The doubles rescue race looks wide open. Ocean City has Ray Conover and Brian Pasternak. Longport’s entry is Tom Kresz and Tim Schwegman, who were second last year to O.C.’s Bryan and Shanin Theiss. Avalon has veterans Craig Whitehead and Shane McGrath.
