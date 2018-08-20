The 43rd annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday at First and Surf avenues in North Wildwood.
The 20-mile counter-clockwise row around Wildwood Island ends at the 15th Avenue beach. The race is for lifeguard and alumni doubles crews in Van Duyne surfboats.
“The field is a little smaller this year, 18 to 20 crews, but we still have an experienced field with several past champions,” said Bill Ciavarelli, the North Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain and race director. “We’re hoping for good conditions.”
Back are defending champions Steve McGuinn and Brandon Joyce of the Wildwood Beach Patrol, who won last year in 2 hours, 37 minutes, 41 seconds. Also returning are Terry McGovern, a current Wildwood guard, and Wildwood alumnus Darrick Kobiewowski, who won from 2014 through 2016. The two were fourth last year.
The event honors the late Tarbotton, who founded the race in 1976 as a member of the North Wildwood City Council.
