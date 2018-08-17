VENTNOR — The Atlantic City Beach Patrol earned a big win in the combination rescue and did well enough in the other races to win the team title at the 52nd annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races on Friday at the Suffolk Avenue beach.
Each of the races in the Goudy Memorials is a simulated rescue. The competitors row or swim out to flags approximately 500 feet from shore and unhook 50-pound dummies attached to flags. The guards bring the dummies back to the beach and race to the finish line on the sand.
Atlantic City scored 12 points to win it, and Brigantine, without a race win, finished second with 11 points. Margate took third with seven points.
Atlantic City swimmer Jack Fenton and the rowing crew of Mike Sykes and Pete Egnor won the combination race by 30 seconds in 5 minutes, 40 seconds.
Atlantic City also got a third-place finish from Jon Stinson in the individual swim rescue (a swim), a fourth-place finish from Tom Muskett and Mike Herzog in the doubles surfboat rescue (doubles row) and a fourth-place finish from Vince Granese in the individual surfboat rescue (singles race).
“Our guys trained hard for this, and we knew we had to score in every race to win it,” Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said. “Conditions were really tough. I’m really proud of our team.”
The combination rescue, the third race, starts with a swimmer going to the flag and unhooking a dummy as he dips the flag. That starts a doubles crew, and they meet and bring the dummy back to shore and run over the line.
“Jack had a great course in the swim, and he was second to the flag,” said Sykes, 36. “We got out clean in the row, and we rowed through the waves on the way in. We had a great team effort and were able to get first.”
Most of the patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association competed, along with the guest teams from Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Township and Ship Bottom from Long Beach Island, plus Lavallette and Island Beach State Park.
Lavallette’s Ben DuPree won the individual swim rescue in 8:17, 11 seconds ahead of Cape May’s Greg Callahan.
Stinson, 36, a longtime swimming standout and the coach of the St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team, was third in 8:37. DuPree was third in the race last year as a Lavallette bay guard. This year, he’s a rookie beach lifeguard.
“I like the fact that this is like a rescue. It’s definitely my favorite race to go to every year,” said DuPree, a 16-year-old rising junior swimmer for Christian Brothers Academy. “I got to the bag well, and I felt that coming in with it was my best part of the race.”
Ocean City’s Shanin Theiss and Bryan Theiss won the doubles surfboat rescue in 3:31, one second faster than Longport’s Tim Schwegman and Tom Kresz. Sven Peltonen and Mike Brooks of Brigantine were two seconds behind Longport in third.
“Our start was really good, and we were consistent breaking the swells on the way out,” said Shanin Theiss, 42. “We got the bag and made a good turn, and we took short strokes on the way in.”
Margate’s Chuck Gowdy won the individual surfboat rescue in 3:59, and Brigantine’s Ron DeFelice was second ind 4:07. John Dattalo of Upper Township took third in 4:13.
“It was a really fun race competing with your friends,” said Gowdy, 35. “Hopefully, I’ll still be doing this next year. It’s year by year.”
Margate was the team champion last year. The event honors the late Goudy, a former Ventnor Beach Patrol chief.
Team scoring
1. Atlantic City 12; 2. Brigantine 11; 3. Margate 7; 4. Cape May 6; 5. Ocean City 5; 6. (tie) Harvey Cedars and Lavallette 5 (Ocean City earned fifth place with a higher finish in the doubles row. Harvey Cedars and Lavallette did not score in the doubles.); 8. Longport 4; 9. Upper Township 3; 10. (tie) Wildwood Crest and Ventnor 1.
Doubles surfboat rescue
1. Ocean City (Shanin Theiss-Bryan Theiss) 3:31; 2. Longport (Tim Schwegman-Tom Kresz) 3:32; 3. Brigantine (Sven Peltonen-Mike Brooks) 3:34; 4. Atlantic City (Tom Muskett-Mike Herzog) 3:36; 5. Margate (Shane Dickson-Chris Spiers) 3:38.
Individual swim rescue
1. Ben Dupree, Lavallette 8:17; 2. Greg Callahan, Cape May 8:28; 3. Jon Stinson, Atlantic City 8:37; 4. Shane Stauffer, Harvey Cedars 8:44; 5. Jon Burkett, Wildwood Crest 8:47.
Combination rescue
1. Atlantic City (Jack Fenton, Mike Sykes-Pete Egnor) 5:40; 2. Brigantine (Luke Emig, Paul Savell-Jack Savell) 6:10; 3. Harvey Cedars (Ryan Corcoran, Kevin Wessler-Brady Stauffer) 6:12; 4. Cape May Rob Moran, DJ Draus-Pat Kennedy) 6:39; 5. Margate (Joe Rogers, Joe Welsh-Ryan Sullivan) 6:42.
Individual surfboat rescue
1. Chuck Gowdy, Margate 3:59; 2. Ron DeFelice, Brigantine 4:07; 3. John Dattalo, Upper Township 4:13; 4. Vince Granese, Atlantic City 4:16; 5. David Funk, Ventnor 4:19.
