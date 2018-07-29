AVALON — The oarsmen of the Avalon Beach Patrol gave the home team a big lead in the doubles row to begin the 35th annual David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races on Sunday night at the 35th Street beach.
Matt Wolf and Gary Nagle won the doubles row in 16 minutes, 10 seconds, and teammates Craig Whitehead and Shane McGrath were second in 16:15. With a scoring system of 5-3-1 for the first three places, Avalon had eight points and a big lead after just one race.
No patrol came close to catching up.
Avalon kept building on its lead with three more wins and scored 23 points to earn its eighth straight Kerr team title.
Stone Harbor was second with six points. North Wildwood also had six points, but Stone Harbor took second with a higher finish in the doubles row, the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association tiebreaker.
Also competing were the Ventnor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, North Wildwood, Wildwood and Cape May Point beach patrols.
“We always want to win at our home race,” said Matt Wolf, 34. “We take a lot of pride in patrolling the beaches day in and day out, and you always want to win at home in front of the people you’re guarding.
“I used to row with Jacob Enright, but he’s in Coronado, California, right now on his way to becoming a Navy SEAL. This is my first year rowing with Gary, and this is our first win.”
Nagle, 18, is a 2018 Middle Township graduate. He was a three-sport athlete at Middle — a football player, wrestler and the school record-holder in the pole vault (13 feet). Nagle will wrestle and do the pole vault for NCAA Division III Ursinus College, in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, starting this winter.
“It feels good to win,” Nagle said. “The work paid off. We have long workouts that people don’t see. We’re looking forward to rowing in the South Jersey Championships (on Aug. 10 in Longport).”
Most South Jersey Chiefs Association events only allow one entry from a beach patrol in each event, but the Kerr Memorials is unique because it allows for more participation. The format allows for each patrol to enter three doubles crews, three swimmers, three singles rowers, two three-person Ironman relay teams and two five-person surf dash teams.
The event honors the late Dave Kerr, a former South Jersey Lifeguard champion doubles rower who wanted more lifeguards to have a chance to compete in races.
Avalon’s Erich Wolf, Matt brother, won the singles row by three boat lengths and returned in the next race to win the iron man relay with teammates Ryan Caffrey (a swimmer) and Brandon Hontz (a runner). Wolf’s row was the final leg of the win.
North Wildwood rookie Luke Snyder added to his fine season with a win by 24 seconds in the swim. Snyder, 19, a former standout at St. Augustine Prep, also won at the Beschen-Callahan Memorials and won two races and was named the Most Valuable Swimmer at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships last week.
“I really love lifeguard swimming,” said Snyder, a rising sophomore swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania. “It’s different, and I’ve had to re-imagine my stroke. It has taken me a couple races to get used to it. Today went really smooth. It was just a good day.”
Avalon’s Greg Carr, Michael Corcoran, Jack Mooney, Ryan Black and Martin Caron won the surf dash by two seconds over Stone Harbor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.