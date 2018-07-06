The 35th annual Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, with the 10 Cape May County patrols, scheduled for Friday night has been moved to Monday because of thunderstorms.
The event, held at the Rambler Road beach in Wildwood Crest, is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
The Cape May County Championships has added two women’s races, a swim and a rescue board race, to its format. The surf dash relay, which always ends the event, will now have five-person teams instead of four, with at least one woman on each team.
The other races are the doubles row, the open swim (men and women), the open rescue board race and the singles row. The run-swim was dropped to make room for the new races.
