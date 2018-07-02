Cape May's Rob Moran is congratulated at the finish of the Cape May Superathlon. The Cape May Beach Patrol held their 37th annual Superathlon with top South Jersey Guards competing in a run, row and swim event to kick off the start of lifeguard race competition. Monday July 2, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Competitors sprint to the ocean to start the quarter-mile swim leg of the Cape May SuperAthalon on Monday night.
Competitors sprint to the ocean to start the quarter-mile swim leg of the Cape May SuperAthalon on Monday night.
CAPE MAY — Home-beach advantage paid off again for Rob Moran in the 37th Cape May SuperAthalon on Monday night.
Moran, a member of the Cape May Beach Patrol, overtook defending champion Tim Schwegman of Longport with about 100 yards left in the swim to win the event for the second time in three years.
The SuperAthalon features a 2.3-mile run along Beach Drive to Poverty Beach, a 1.5-mile row and a quarter-mile swim.
“To win this again feels awesome,” said Moran, a 29-year-old attorney. “Obviously, it feels just as good as the first time.”
This time was much different, however.
In 2016, Moran was one of only a handful of competitors who successfully navigated the swim course, which usually features an extremely strong current.
On Monday, everyone managed to get around the buoy at the halfway mark of the swim. Schwegman, 32, was first around the marker but was unable to hold off Moran, a former swimmer at The College of New Jersey.
Moran sprinted out of the water and across the finish line in 45 minutes, 2 seconds. Schwegman, who was seeking to become the fourth person to win the event at least three times, finished in 45:40. Avalon rookie Brandon Hontz was third in 46:08.
“The two times that I won this, I had a much bigger lead after the row,” said Schwegman, an 18-year lifeguard who is also a member of the Atlantic City Fire Department. “I thought I was first around the buoy because I didn’t see anybody in front of me. But halfway into the beach, I looked back and could see the splash (of another swimmer), and I figured it was Moran.”
Early in the race, it appeared as if Hontz would gove Avalon its first win since Shane McGrath won the last of his five SuperAthalons in 2011.
A 19-year-old runner at Penn State University, Hontz opened a one-block lead over the field in the run and was nearly three minutes ahead of everyone at the start of the row.
Halfway through the row, both Sea Isle City’s Nick Matousch and Schwegman surged past him, and then Moran moved into third place during the 200-yard beach run to the swim course.
“I worked a lot on my running over the winter, and my row has always been pretty good,” said Moran, a ninth-year lifeguard who is also a public defender in Atlantic City. “I figured if I was close going into the swim, I’d have a good chance.”
Moran was mobbed by his fellow Cape May lifeguards and family and happily drank a beer while waiting for the awards ceremony.
He became the 10th competitor to win the event at least twice and the first Cape May lifeguard to do so since Geoff Rife won in 1989 and 1991.
“This is such a cool race and it’s great for the city,” Moran said. “I’m really happy I was able to win it again for Cape May.”
