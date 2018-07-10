Eight beach patrols will race in the 54th annual Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at 15th Street beach in Brigantine.
The host Brigantine team has won the team title six straight years, but the event is always quick and competitive.
The races are all relays out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back. The fans can see all the action.
Besides Brigantine, the competing patrols are Longport, Margate, Ventnor, Atlantic City, Lavallette, Wildwood and Upper Township. Scoring is 6-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.
Sven Peltonen for Brigantine competes in the paddle board competition during The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races Brigantine, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Kristian Gonyea | For Press of Atlantic City)
Brigantine Beach Patrol’s Sven Peltonen dives onto his paddleboard during a relay at the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races on Wednesday in Brigantine.
Dan Adams, left, and Eric Grimley anchor Longport to a first-place finish Wednesday in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races.
Longport’s Eric Grimley finishes first in the paddleboard relay during Wednesday’s races.
Dan Adams and Eric Grimley anchor Longport to a First place finish in The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races Brigantine, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Kristian Gonyea | For Press of Atlantic City)
Sven Peltonen for Brigantine competes in the paddle board competition during The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races Brigantine, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Kristian Gonyea | For Press of Atlantic City)
Brigantine Beach Patrol’s Sven Peltonen dives onto his paddleboard during a relay at the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races on Wednesday in Brigantine.
Dan Adams, left, and Eric Grimley anchor Longport to a first-place finish Wednesday in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races.
Longport’s Eric Grimley finishes first in the paddleboard relay during Wednesday’s races.
Dan Adams and Eric Grimley anchor Longport to a First place finish in The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races Brigantine, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Kristian Gonyea | For Press of Atlantic City)
“I think the best part of it is that you have swimmers who can row or paddlers who can swim,” Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Kip Emig said. “It shows the disciplines used in lifeguarding, which are swimming, paddling, rowing and running.
“It’s one of my favorite races, and it’s right in front of the fans. Relays are always fun, and it’ll stoke the kids’ fires for the other South Jersey races.”
The first three races are the four-person paddle relay, the three-crew surfboat relay and the four-person swim relay. The fourth race, the iron man medley relay, combines a swimmer, paddleboarder and a doubles crew. In the final race, the rescue relay, a swimmer, paddler and crew will each bring back a guard to shore in a simulated rescue.
Longport was second last year on a tiebreaker with Brigantine after both scored 22 points. Lavallette was third in 2017 with 19 points and second in 2016.
Contact : 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
