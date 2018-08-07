Jimmy Daniels of Philadelphia and Katie Rodden of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, were the overall winners of the 48th annual Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run on Saturday at 44th Street and the Boardwalk in Sea Isle City. Daniels, 22, won the race in 57 minutes, 50.52 seconds. Rodden, 25, was 17th overall and the women’s champion in 1:04:54.11.

David Dorsey, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, 23, was second in the race in 59:10.57, and Daniel Savage, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, took third in 59:15.05.

Devon Grisbaum, 20, of Ocean City, was 28th overall and second in the women’s division in 1:07:42.65. Laura Klang, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, finished third for the women and 46th overall in 1:10:38.62.

The race had 626 finishers.

The event honors Gallagher, a retired Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Captain.

