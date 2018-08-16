The 52nd annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races will showcase the lifesaving speed and skill of lifeguards on Friday in Ventnor.
The four-race event is at 6:30 p.m. at Suffolk Avenue beach.
Each of the races is a simulated rescue. The competitors row or swim out to flags approximately 500 feet from shore and unhook 50-pound dummies attached to the flags. The guards bring the dummies back to the beach and race to the finish line on the sand.
Most of the patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete, along with the guest teams from Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Township and Ship Bottom from Long Beach Island, plus Island Beach State Park.
The races are the doubles surfboat rescue (a doubles row), the individual swim rescue (a swim), the combination rescue (a swimmer and crew work together), and the individual surfboat rescue (a singles row).
Margate was the team champion last year.
The event honors the late Goudy, a former Ventnor Beach Patrol chief.
