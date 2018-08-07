The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol won its fourth straight team title at the 57th annual Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament on Saturday on 68th Street beach in Long Beach Township.
Harvey Cedars won six of the 19 races in the two-day tournament and won overall with 114 points. Barnegat Light had seven race wins but finished second with 97 points. Surf City placed third with 81. Ship Bottom finished fourth, while Long Beach Township was sixth and Beach Haven was seventh.
Harvey Cedars’ Kevin Wessler and J.J. Weiss won the mile row. Billy Webster, Randy Townsend, Tim Goldstein and Kenny Burkhardt took the paddle relay for H.C., and Maggie Shaw, Gabby Sibilia, Emma Dries and Jenna Parker were first in the women’s paddle relay. Shaw won the women’s 1,000-foot swim. Mike Weiler and Ryan Corcoran won the surfboat rescue. Townsend and Joseph Pantaleo captured the paddle rescue.
The Barnegat Light crews of Don Adams Jr. and Zak Westerburg, Ben Sheipe and Seth Livesey and Nick Widman and Christian DiAntonio won the boat relay. Adams was first in the 1,000-foot singles row. B.L.’s Mike Smith won the Ironman race and took the line pull with Widman and Andrew Ro. Mike Macchia won the 1,000-foot swim and captured the swim relay (surf dash) with Westerburg and Nolan Kuscan. Ted Slahetka and Kuscan won the buoy rescue.
Other winners
Ironwoman race: Pepper Kolman, Surf City; 1,000-foot doubles row: Ship Bottom (Pat Carey-Mike Cascio); 2,000-foot open paddle: Scott Meggitt, Surf City; 2,000-foot women’s paddle: Julia Rothstein, Surf City; Mixed doubles row: Long Beach Township (Frank Campana-Julianna Perrello); Women’s 1,000-foot doubles row: Ship Bottom (Haley Ullinger-Katie Farrell).
