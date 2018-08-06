BRIGANTINE — The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol, led by Captain Randy Townsend and Jenna Parker, won the South Jersey Paddleboard Championships team title for the third straight year Monday at the 16th Street beach.
Harvey Cedars is coming off a successful weekend during which it won the Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament for the fourth year in a row.
The patrol hosts its own event, the Cutter’s Cup, on Tuesday. Harvey Cedars also will compete in the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor on Wednesday, and will be at a competition at Island Beach State Park on Thursday.
Harvey Cedars scored 45 points for first place, and Ocean City was second with 41. Wildwood Crest took third with 38. Brigantine was fourth with 26 and Sea Isle City fifth with 23.
“We work so hard in June and July training, and now we get to show off what we do on the job,” said Parker, 34. “It’s been a great summer. We go to a lot of events now, and that has raised our game. Winning the Island Tournament for the fourth time in a row was great.”
Harvey Cedars’ Kevin Burkhardt, Townsend, Emma Dries and Parker won the paddle rescue relay. Those four lifeguards, plus Joseph Pantaleo and Billy Webster, also won the six-person paddle relay.
“I love racing,” Townsend, 39, said. “The only day we don’t race this week is Friday.”
The surf rescue board race had five elimination rounds, and the male and female winners were Doug Brown and Grace Emig, both of Brigantine.
Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace won the women’s 12-foot (paddleboard) long-course race, beating Parker. Townsend won the men’s division of that event, and Kevin Kelly of Wildwood Crest was second.
Bryan Theiss of Ocean City won the men’s 10-foot, 6-inch board on an M-shaped course, beating Webster. Wildwood Crest’s Adrienne Bilello won the women’s division, and Dries was second.
Team scoring (times were unavailable)
1. Harvey Cedars 45; 2. Ocean City 41; 3. Wildwood Crest 38; 4. Brigantine 26; 5. Sea Isle City 23; 6. Wildwood 19; 7. Cape May Point 11.
Women's 600-meter (long course) race with 12-foot race board
1. Maggie Wallace, Ocean City; 2. Jenna Parker, Harvey Cedars; 3. Catherine Scott, Brigantine.
Men's 600-meter (long course) race with 12-foot race board
1. Randy Townsend, Harvey Cedars; 2. Kevin Kelly, Wildwood Crest; 3. Jack Savell, Brigantine.
Women's middle distance (M-shaped course) race with 10-foot, 6-inch board
1. Adrienne Bilello, Wildwood Crest; 2. Emma Dries, Harvey Cedars; 3. Samantha Brady, Ocean City.
Men's middle distance (M-shaped course) race with 10-foot, 6-inch board
1. Bryan Theiss, Ocean City; 2. Bill Webster, Harvey Cedars; 3. Brett Pedersen, Wildwood Crest.
Women's surf rescue board race (M-shaped course)
'Queen of the beach race'
1. Grace Emig, Brigantine
Men's surf rescue board race (M-shaped course)
'King of the beach race'
1. Doug Brown, Brigantine
Paddle rescue relay
1. Harvey Cedars (Kevin Burkhardt, Randy Townsend, Emma Dries, Jenna Parker); 2. Ocean City; 3. Wildwood Crest.
Six-person paddle relay
1. Harvey Cedars (Joseph Pantaleo, Kenny Burkhardt, Emma Dries, Billy Webster, Jenna Parker, Randy Townsend); 2. Ocean City; 3. Wildwood Crest.
