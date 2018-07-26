The 49th annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, the first of the “Big Three” of South Jersey beach patrol events, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Avenue beach in Wildwood.
The Hoffman event is younger than the 73rd annual Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials (Aug. 3) and the 79th annual South Jersey Lifeguard Championships (Aug. 10), but in some ways more interesting. The Hoffman has five races, while the other two events each have three.
Friday’s races are the doubles row, the rescue board race, the swim, the 2-mile beach run and the singles row. Sea Isle City is the defending team champion.
“Our races have all the elements of lifesaving, which are rowing, running, swimming and paddling,” Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said. “We have a variety of events and they’re good races for the fans to see. It takes a lot of effort to put on a race, and you have to limit it due to darkness.
“Now that the Atlantic City (Lifeguard) Classic has done away with their paddleboard race, our race will be the first time you’ll have all 15 paddlers in the same race. It’s a box course, so the fast guys will have to get out and stay clean. It’ll be tough to make up ground, so getting around the first turn will be important.”
Last year, Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace won the Dutch Hoffman swim and became the first woman ever to win a coed race at a Big Three event.
“Maggie is back, and there are a lot of good swimmers,” Stocks said. “It seems like the results have flip-flopped in swimming this year. We’ll see who’s getting faster as we get closer to the South Jersey championships.”
Longport’s Joey Tepper won the swim at the Atlantic City Classic by more than a minute, and Wallace was second.
The Upper Township doubles crew of Kyle Rumaker and Ryan Fisher has four wins this summer, including the Atlantic City Classic. Avalon’s Erich Wolf has three wins in the singles row. Wildwood’s Mike Syrnick has won the Hoffman beach run two straight years.
The event honors the late Frank “Dutch” Hoffman, a former Wildwood Beach Patrol captain.
