Joey Tepper, of Egg Harbor Township, and Madison Kolessar, of Chester Heights, Pennsylvania, were the overall winners of the 89th annual Atlantic City Pageant Swim on Saturday in Atlantic City.
The 1.25-mile ocean race went from the Michigan Avenue beach to the Albany Avenue beach.
Tepper, 16, a rising junior at Egg Harbor Township High School, was the overall winner in 31 minutes, 0.5 seconds. He is a member of the Longport Beach Patrol and won the swim race at the recent South Jersey Lifeguard Championships.
Kolessar, 16, finished fourth overall and was the women’s champion in 36:53.2.
Matt Bonnell, 16, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, was second in the race in 33:01.7. Matthew Magness, 17, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, took third in 34:21.5.
Ashley Kolessar, 14, younger sister of the women’s champion, placed fifth overall and second among the women in 36:57.8.
Megan Fox, 14, of Ventnor, finished sixth overall and was third in the women’s division in 37:00.0.
The race had 80 finishers.
Age- group winners
10-14: Andrew Neuman 42:48.2; Jordyn Ricciotti 39:17.7. 15-19: Adam Sarhan 50:57.3; Caitlin Moore 40:46.4. 20-29: Justin Rau 39:40.5; Hailey Doyle 49:10.4. 30-39: Owen Giryluk 41:11.2; Allison Treston 46:39.6. 40-49: Robert Cornell 48:08.3; Aliza Schmidt 49:04.8. 50-59: Ron Marks 37:27.8; Liz Casey 41:44.0. 60-69: David Dowd 40:05.9; Susan Reich 41:38.7. 70 and up: George Thieler 51:09.6; Ruth Bennett 1:02:02.8.
