The 35th annual David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races will be held at 6:15 p.m. Sunday at 35th Street beach in Avalon.
The competing beach patrols, which include seven-time defending champion Avalon, are Ventnor, Longport, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and Cape May Point.
The races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row, the iron man relay (a swimmer, runner and rower) and the surf-dash.
The Kerr Memorials is unique because it allows for more participation. Each patrol can enter three doubles crews, three swimmers, three singles rowers, two three-person iron man relay teams and two five-person surf dash teams.
The event honors the late Dave Kerr, a former South Jersey Lifeguard champion doubles rower who wanted more lifeguards to have a chance to compete in races.
