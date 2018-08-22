Thank you for Reading!
Alumni rowers Karrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern (left) and Cape May's Rob Moran and John Kanise, finished 1st and 2nd in the row. The annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row was held Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, on Wednesday morning. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
NORTH WILDWOOD - Until next year at least, Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern are the modern kings of the Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row.
Kobierowski and McGovern, both 44, rowed to victory in the 43rd annual 20-mile doubles race around Wildwood on Wednesday morning in 2 hours, 46 minutes, 15 seconds. The two have won the event four of the last five years.
Kobierowski is a lifeguard alumnus from Stone Harbor and Wildwood, and McGovern is a Wildwood lifeguard who was injured this year and didn't guard.
The Cape May crew of John Knies and Rob Moran led for the first two-thirds of the race and finished about 150 yards behind in second place in 2:47.47. The alumni crew of Carl Smallwood Jr. (Margate) and B.J. Fox (Longport), winners of the race in 2008 and 2009, placed third in 2:48:36, about 50 yards behind Cape May. Fourth in 2:50:19 was defending champions Steve McGuinn and Brandon Joyce of Wildwood, about 120 yards in back of Smallwood and Fox.
"It feels great to win it again," said McGovern. "After 2017, we prepared and stayed focused and worked together as a team, and it showed today."
McGovern had knee surgery this winter and didn't feel his was able to be a lifeguard this summer. But now says he has made a complete recovery.
"It was a really challenging row," McGovern said. "It always is, but we rowed against a stiff headwind the entire time in the bay. Then when we turned the rocks into the ocean, the wind pushed us out to sea and it was difficult to steer."
Kobierowski and McGovern became the only crew to win the Island Row three straight times in 2014-2016. They finished fourth last year after a bad start.
The race, a mile less than a complete circuit of Wildwood, began at 1st and Surf avenues and went counterclockwise through the inlets, intracoastal and ocean and ended at 15th Avenue beach.
