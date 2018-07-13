Upcoming races
JULY
6: Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Rambler Road beach, Wildwood Crest
6: Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorials, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
10: Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races, 6:15 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine
11: USLA Mid-Atlantic Non-Watercraft Regionals, 10 a.m., 10 a.m., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
11: Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
13: Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6 p.m., 15th Avenue beach, North Wildwood
14: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
14: T. John Carey Masters Ocean Swim, 10 a.m., 34th Street beach, Ocean City
15: Tri-Resorts Lifeguard Championships, 6:15 p.m., 44th Street beach, Sea Isle City
17: Red Bull Surf and Rescue, 5 p.m., California Avenue beach, Atlantic City
18: USLA Mid-Atlantic Watercraft Regionals, 11 a.m., Silver Lake (Warren County)
20: Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, 6:30 p.m., Chelsea Avenue beach, Atlantic City
23: Upper Township M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row, 6 p.m., Deauville Inn, Strathmere, Upper Township
24: USLA Mid-Atlantic Junior Lifeguard Championships, 11 a.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
26: Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational, 34th Street beach, Ocean City
27: Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
29: David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:15 p.m., 35th Avenue beach, Avalon
AUGUST
1: Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge, 6:30 p.m., St. Pete’s beach, Cape May Point
3: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day one), 6 p.m., Ship Bottom
3: Margate Beach Patrol WWII Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Avenue beach, Margate
3: Murph Mile (a run), 6:30 p.m., Grant Avenue beach, Cape May
4: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day two) 6 p.m., Ship Bottom
4: Pier to Pier 1-Mile Ocean Swim, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
4: Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City 10-Mile Island Run, 5:45 p.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
6: South Jersey Lifeguard Paddleboard Championships, 6 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine
7: Cutter’s Cup, 6 p.m., Hudson Avenue beach, Harvey Cedars
8: USLA National Junior and U19 Lifeguard Championships, 8 a.m., Virginia Beach, Virginia
8: Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
9-11: USLA National Lifeguard Championships, 8 a.m., Virginia Beach, Virginia
10: South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
12: Captain Jim Turner Memorial Open Swim, 8:30 a.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
17: John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
18: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
18: Atlantic City Pageant Ocean Swim, 10:30 a.m., Michigan Avenue beach, Atlantic City
22: Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, 7 a.m., 1st and Surf Avenues, North Wildwood
23: Hammer Row, 6:15 p.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
SEPTEMBER
8: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
