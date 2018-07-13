Upcoming races

JULY

6: Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Rambler Road beach, Wildwood Crest

6: Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorials, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

10: Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races, 6:15 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine

11: USLA Mid-Atlantic Non-Watercraft Regionals, 10 a.m., 10 a.m., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

11: Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

13: Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6 p.m., 15th Avenue beach, North Wildwood

14: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

14: T. John Carey Masters Ocean Swim, 10 a.m., 34th Street beach, Ocean City

15: Tri-Resorts Lifeguard Championships, 6:15 p.m., 44th Street beach, Sea Isle City

17: Red Bull Surf and Rescue, 5 p.m., California Avenue beach, Atlantic City

18: USLA Mid-Atlantic Watercraft Regionals, 11 a.m., Silver Lake (Warren County)

20: Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, 6:30 p.m., Chelsea Avenue beach, Atlantic City

23: Upper Township M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row, 6 p.m., Deauville Inn, Strathmere, Upper Township

24: USLA Mid-Atlantic Junior Lifeguard Championships, 11 a.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

26: Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational, 34th Street beach, Ocean City

27: Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

29: David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:15 p.m., 35th Avenue beach, Avalon

AUGUST

1: Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge, 6:30 p.m., St. Pete’s beach, Cape May Point

3: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day one), 6 p.m., Ship Bottom

3: Margate Beach Patrol WWII Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Avenue beach, Margate

3: Murph Mile (a run), 6:30 p.m., Grant Avenue beach, Cape May

4: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day two) 6 p.m., Ship Bottom

4: Pier to Pier 1-Mile Ocean Swim, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

4: Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City 10-Mile Island Run, 5:45 p.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City

6: South Jersey Lifeguard Paddleboard Championships, 6 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine

7: Cutter’s Cup, 6 p.m., Hudson Avenue beach, Harvey Cedars

8: USLA National Junior and U19 Lifeguard Championships, 8 a.m., Virginia Beach, Virginia

8: Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor

9-11: USLA National Lifeguard Championships, 8 a.m., Virginia Beach, Virginia

10: South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

12: Captain Jim Turner Memorial Open Swim, 8:30 a.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

17: John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor

18: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

18: Atlantic City Pageant Ocean Swim, 10:30 a.m., Michigan Avenue beach, Atlantic City

22: Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, 7 a.m., 1st and Surf Avenues, North Wildwood

23: Hammer Row, 6:15 p.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

SEPTEMBER

8: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 a.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

