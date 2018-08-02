OCEAN CITY — The new American Taplin Relay race became the deciding factor as Longport won the 15th Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on Thursday at 34th Street beach.
The American Taplin Relay — consisting of a paddleboard, run, swim, another run by the same person, and a doubles row with five competitors to a team — was not only the highlight of the event but also the tiebreaker.
Longport won the relay, which scored double the points of the other races, and finished with 15 points.
Sea Isle City won the surf dash and also finished with 15 points, but Longport won on the relay tiebreaker. Avalon was third with 14 points, while Margate took fourth with 10 and Cape May had eight.
The event didn’t have a true doubles row, which is usually the tiebreaker in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.
“I’m really happy for the girls,” Longport Beach Patrol first-year Chief Matt Kelm said. “We did well in the Taplin Relay because our crew made good turns (on a zig-zag course in the ocean) and they came in to shore at a better angle to run to the finish line.”
Longport’s team was paddleboarder Grace Venneman, runner Tara Puhalski (who did 100-yard runs), swimmer Lauren Kelly and the crew of Taylor Phy and Kira McCully.
It was worth 12 team points for the winning team. Phy jumped out of the boat at the end of the row and was first to the finish line.
“Kira’s course is what did it because our turns were really good,” said Phy. “It was awesome. Something different. It was good doing a race with a little variety.”
McCully and Phy were also fifth in the paddle pickup for one point, and McCully, Phy, Venneman and Puhalski placed fourth in the surf dash for two point.
Avalon’s Reily Bonner and Danielle Smith won the row-swim. The two rowed to a flag and Bonner jumped out and swam to shore for the win.
Cape May’s Claire Casaday and Rachel Sandquist were first in the paddle pickup.
Sea Isle’s Kristi Rohrer, Amanda Conley, Rachel Stremme and Mandi Basantis won the surf dash.
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
