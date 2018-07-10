Michael Brooks, left, and Sven Peltonen, of the Brigantine Beach Patrol, jump to the finish to win the surf boat relay during the 54th Annual Chief Bill Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational on Tuesday in Brigantine.
Eric Grimley of Longport comes in during the paddle race during the Brigantine City Beach Patrol 54th Annual Chief Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational on Tuesday. July 10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Tom Muskett and Mike Herzog of Atlantic City in the Surf Boat relay during the Brigantine City Beach Patrol 54th Annual Chief Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational on Tuesday. July 10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
BRIGANTINE — The Longport Beach Patrol started and finished with wins at the 54th annual Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational, and placed second in the other three races.
That consistency gave Longport the team title at the event with 24 points.
Lavallette, with two race wins, took second with 21 points, and host Brigantine, the team champion the previous six years, placed third with one race win and 19 points. Atlantic City took fourth with five points. Scoring was 6-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.
Longport’s team in the fifth and final race, the rescue relay, included some of its top athletes. Swimmers were John Tepper and his younger brother Joey Tepper, a rookie lifeguard. Paddleboarders were Max Mittelman and Tigue Reed. The crew was Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, and they brought back Eric Grimley.
Longport, Lavallette and Brigantine each had a chance to win the title going into the rescue relay. Three lifeguards from each beach patrol are positioned at the flags, about 500 feet from shore. A swimmer returns with one guard at the flag, a paddleboarder brings back the second guard, and a doubles crew brings back the final guard.
McGrath and Duffey assumed a good lead in the rowing leg of the race, and returned to shore first. Grimley leaped out of the boat and made a great sprint to the line to clinch the win.