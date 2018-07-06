Atlantic City’s Jack Fenton high-kicks his way through the shallow waters toward the finish line to take first place in the swim race on Friday evening at the Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races. It was Fenton’s first lifeguard race of his career.
LONGPORT — The team scoring of the 47th annual Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races could hardly have been closer on Friday.
The event has an unusual scoring system, and when the results of the three races were tabulated, Longport won the team title over Ventnor and Brigantine on the tiebreaker of a higher finish in the doubles row. All three patrols finished with 64 points.
None of the patrols actually won the doubles race, but Longport’s Mike F. McGrath and Sean Duffey were second, while Ventnor was fourth and Brigantine fifth. Mike F. McGrath is the son of the late Michael D. McGrath, a former Longport rowing champion and patrol captain.
The close win gave new Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm a victory in the first lifeguard event of his tenure.
“It’s always nice to win your home race,” Kelm said. “Our competitors put themselves in a position to win by scoring well in each race. We had just enough in the singles (a fourth-place finish by McGrath) to win it.”
Margate’s Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves won the doubles row by four boat-lengths over Longport through a slight fog in a calm ocean. Gowdy and Graves finished in 12 minutes, 44 seconds, while McGrath and Duffey were second in 12:53 and A.C.’s Vince Granese and Kyle Deroo took third in 13:00.
“I’d say both yes and no as to whether a calm ocean is better,” said Graves, 36, the stern. “It’s more of a straight pull, so it hurts more, but it’s a good gauge to see where you are against the other crews. This is my fourth year rowing with Chuck. I think it helps us that he used to row stern and I used to row bow.”