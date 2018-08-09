The Longport Beach Patrol, an underdog a few years ago, will try to win the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships team title for the third year in a row on Friday.
The 79th annual South Jersey event, considered the area's top beach patrol competition of the summer, is at 6:30 p.m. at 33rd Avenue beach in Longport.
Longport won its first-ever South Jersey team title in 2016 in Avalon and defended the crown on its home beach last year. The patrol that wins the South Jersey title hosts the event the following year.
"I personally feel quite fortunate that we have outstanding athletes who have chosen to be here," Longport Beach Patrol first-year Chief Matt Kelm said. "Is there pressure from a competition standpoint? There is. But it's like (former Longport) Chief (Dan) Adams used to say, if you hold a standard of excellence in what we're here for (rescuing people), it will carry over (to lifeguard racing)."
Lifeguard athletes train and compete all summer with a main goal of winning at the South Jersey Championships.
The races are the mile doubles row, the half-mile swim and the 1,000-foot singles row. Those distances are approximations.
Longport, with the lineup of Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey in the doubles, rookie Joey Tepper in the swim and McGrath in the singles, has won team titles at three other big events. The patrol won Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic (July 20), the Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood (July 27) and the Margate World War II Memorials (Aug. 3).
"There are so many outstanding athletes competing," Kelm said. "It'll be a tough hill for everyone to climb. Our rowers and swimmer are focusing on what they have to do. Everyone out there is doing that too and should be lauded."
No patrol has won three consecutive South Jersey team titles since Ocean City won its third straight in 2006, tying Ventnor. The event no longer has ties for the team championship. Ventnor (2001-2003) was the last team to win the crown outright three times.
Ventnor's David Funk, who won the doubles row last year with Mike Holland, is tied with Margate's Chuck Gowdy for the most individual South Jersey race wins with 10 apiece. Gowdy will row doubles with Chris Graves on Friday and also will row singles. Funk will row singles.
Upper Township's Kyle Rumaker and Ryan Fisher won the doubles row at the A.C. Classic, but McGrath and Duffey took first at the Hoffman Memorials and Margate Memorials.
"We've done well, but it's ocean racing and anything can happen," said Duffey, 35. "We'll just take it one stroke and one race at a time. We'll keep ourselves focused on the race and not get too overexcited."
Other doubles contenders include Brandon Joyce and Steve McGuinn of Wildwood, Vince Granese and Kyle Deroo of Atlantic City, John Knies and Jake Smith of Cape May, and Matt Wolf and Gary Nagle of Avalon.
Tepper easily won the Atlantic City Classic swim but finished fourth in Wildwood. He rebounded to win the swim at Margate. Ocean City's Maggie Wallace won the Dutch Hoffman swim, but missed the Margate event due to competing at the U.S. Junior Nationals. She's set to go Friday, and a win would make her the first woman ever to win a South Jersey race title.
Other contenders include Jon Burkett of Wildwood Crest, Luke Snyder of North Wildwood, Jack Fenton of Atlantic City and Brendan Lewis of Wildwood.
Avalon's Erich Wolf, last year's South Jersey singles row champion, won that event at Atlantic City and Margate this summer, while Funk was the Hoffman winner. Many could win the race, including Gowdy, McGrath, Joyce, Ron DeFelice of Brigantine, Granese and Ben Swan of Cape May Point.
