The Longport Beach Patrol, with outstanding swimming and rowing, swept the team titles of the "Big Three" of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association competition season this summer.
The patrol won its third straight South Jersey Championships team title Aug. 10 on its home beach and took the crown at the Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood and the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials. Add Longport's win at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, the other event that has all of the South Jersey patrols participating, and its season looks even more dominant.
Based on those performances, the Longport Beach Patrol is The Press of Atlantic City's inaugural Beach Patrol of the Year.
"It's amazing when you realize how well they did this season," first-year Longport patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. "When you have to show up week after week against that level of competition, to come out on top against them is truly an honor."
The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association has a variety of races and events, but The Press All-Stars feature the top male and female performers in the standard three events: the mile doubles row, the half-mile swim and the 1,000-foot singles row.
"Everyone else in South Jersey and in other places, like Long Beach Island, approach it the same way, so it's hard to come out on top. It's really cool to receive first place, and I'm happy for our guards," Kelm said.
The Press established a point system in which race winners at events with all the patrols participating received five points for first place, two for second and one for third. The exception was the South Jersey Championships, the most prestigious event, in which the scoring was eight points for first, three for second and two for third.
There were also two events with the standard South Jersey races for female lifeguards only, and their scoring was also 5-2-1.
"I think it's a great idea," Kelm said of the concept of lifeguard all-stars. "It's a great thing at the end of the racing season that the male and female guards are recognized, like in other sports.
"Not just winners, but those who were consistent and contributed heavily to there team's success. We work as a team to keep people safe, so to win the team (competition) is the best of the accolades."
Doubles rowers Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey are Press All-Stars, and McGrath's win in the South Jersey Championships singles row puts him on that list again.
The open swim was the most obvious selection because Longport rookie Joey Tepper dominated the event, winning the South Jersey race by more than a minute. He also easily won the swim at three of the other four events with full participation.
The Dutch Hoffman Memorials swim was won by Ocean City's Maggie Wallace, who is the women's swim Press All-Star.
Any winner at the South Jersey Championships became an automatic Press All-Star, and Margate rowers Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves won the South Jersey doubles race. McGrath and Duffey outscored Gowdy and Graves 14-10 in points, winning at the Hoffman Memorials and Margate, getting third place in the South Jersey event and second in the A.C. Classic.
Two other singles rowers, David Funk of Ventnor and Erich Wolf of Avalon, also are Press All-Stars. McGrath scored 12 points, while Funk won the Hoffman and totaled 11 points. Wolf won in A.C. and Margate to finish with 10.
The two all-female events with the three standard races are the Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational and the Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor.
Team of the Year is difficult with only two women's events, but Sea Isle City gets it by outscoring Ocean City 6-5. O.C. won the Longport Invitational, and Sea Isle City was third. Sea Isle won the Howarth Invitational, while Ocean City was fifth.
Ocean City's Wallace won the Longport swim by 36 seconds and the Howarth by 53 seconds. Margate twins Amanda and Kristine Auble are Press All-Stars in the doubles row, having won the Longport and Howarth races.
The singles row is a tie between Natalie Alleva of Sea Isle City and Reilly Bonner of Avalon, and both are All-Stars. Alleva was first in the singles at Longport, and Bonner took second. Bonner won in Ventnor, and Alleva was second (a total of seven points apiece).
The lifeguard competition season is a unique and fun tradition on the Jersey Shore. The bigger races typically draw hundreds and even thousands of spectators on summer evenings along the Atlantic and Cape May county beaches.
But the races are not just about competition. They reflect the work the patrols put in every day and the skills they use to keep beachgoers safe.
"They approached the races with a sense of professionalism," Kelm said. "The aim is to be a better lifeguard on a daily basis, and they approached the training for that purpose.
