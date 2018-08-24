The Press South Jersey Lifeguard All-Stars
Team of the Year (men): Longport
Team of the Year (women): Sea Isle City
Doubles row (men): Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, Longport; Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves, Margate
Doubles row (women): Amanda Auble and Kristine Auble, Margate
Swim (men): Joey Tepper, Longport
Swim (women): Maggie Wallace, Ocean City
Singles row (men): Mike McGrath, Longport; David Funk, Ventnor; Erich Wolf, Avalon
Singles row (women): Natalie Alleva, Sea Isle City; Reilly Bonner, Avalon
