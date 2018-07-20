ATLANTIC CITY — The Longport Beach Patrol won two races and finished second in the other two and easily took the team title at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on Friday at the Chelsea Avenue Beach.
Longport rookie lifeguard Joey Tepper won the swim by more than a minute, and the crew of Tom Kresz and Tim Schwegman took the doubles rescue race.
Longport won with 18 points.
Avalon and Ocean City both scored eight points, but Avalon took second place with a higher finish in the doubles row, the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association tiebreaker.
Tepper, a 16-year-old rising junior at Egg Harbor Township High School, got up all alone at the end of the swim and ran to the line on the beach to finish in 18 minute, 47 seconds. Ocean City's Maggie Wallace was second in 19:59, and A.C. rookie Jack Fenton finished third in 20:10.
It was Tepper's third lifeguard beach race, but the other two were relays — the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational and the Red Bull Surf and Rescue on Tuesday.
"I was a little nervous because I wasn't familiar with who was in the race," said Tepper. "But I felt good and I knew it would be a good race. I'm very happy it was very long swim. The longer the race, the better for me. I've had a lot of ocean races. I feel happy to win, and I'm happy that my friend Maggie was second."
Tepper and Wallace are teammates on the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club.
Kresz and Schwegman won the final race, the doubles rescue race.
The guards all rowed to singles flags and brought back 50-pound dummies to the finish line on shore. The two Longport guards both fell running in the gully 15 yards from the finish line but got up and won the race.
"This race is a lot like a rescue and the rescue drills we do every day on the beach," said Schwegman, 32.
Avalon's Erich Wolf won a close race in the singles row over Longport's Mike McGrath.
Upper Township's Kyle Rumaker and Ryan Fisher won the doubles row by two seconds over McGrath and Sean Duffey.
Wolf, at the northern end of the beach, held on to win after leading.
"I really couldn't tell who won," Wolf said. "I was leading, but then I went into a rip current and had nothing coming in. Mike rowed a great race, and Longport had a great night."
Rumaker and Fisher won for the third time this season against other patrols. They also were first at the Cape May County Championships and the Tri-Resorts Lifeguard Championships.
The Upper duo had the lead when it went sideways on a wave near the end but still went over the line in 14:18, edging Longport.
"We wanted to see what all the other crews had, and they're really good," said Fisher, 20. "This was our biggest win so far."
RESULTS
Team scoring (points were 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.
1. Longport 18; 2. Avalon 8; 3. Ocean City 8.
Doubles row
1. Upper Township (Kyle Rumaker-Ryan Fisher) 14:18; 2. Longport (Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey) 14:20; 3. Wildwood (Brandon Joyce-Steve McGuinn) 14:35; 4. Margate (Chuck Gowdy-Chris Graves) 14:38; 5. Atlantic City (Vince Granese-Kyle Deroo) 14:42.
Swim
1. Joey Tepper, Longport 18:47; 2. Maggie Wallace, Ocean City 19:59; 3. Jack Fenton, Atlantic City 20:10; 4. Luke Snyder, North Wildwood 20:22; 5. Andrew Thomas, Brigantine 20:30.
Singles row
1. Erich Wolf, Avalon 6:08; 2. Mike McGrath, Longport 6:10; 3. David Funk, Ventnor 6:13; 4. Brandon Joyce, Wildwood 6:19; 5. Chuck Gowdy, Margate 6:25.
Doubles rescue race (no times)
1. Longport (Tom Kresz-Tim Schwegman); 2. Ocean City (Brian Pasternak-Ray Conover); 3. Avalon (Matt Wolf-Gary Nagle); 4. Margate (Shane Dickson-Chris Spiers); 5. Atlantic City (Pete Egnor-Mike Herzog).
