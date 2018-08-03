MARGATE — The Longport lifeguard rowers and swimmer clinched the team title of the 73rd annual Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races after two of the three races Friday.
People knew Longport would be one of the favorites, with rowers Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey and rookie swimmer Joey Tepper, and the patrol didn’t disappoint.
At the Decatur Avenue beach, McGrath and Duffey won the doubles row by 21 seconds in 14 minutes, 41 seconds. Tepper dominated the swim, winning by 54 seconds in 10:49.
With the scoring system being 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places, Longport had 10 points after two races, and none of the other 14 beach patrols had more than four.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Longport Beach Patrol first-year Chief Matt Kelm said as he held the championship trophy. “They have that competitive fire, and they lay it on the line and empty the tank every time. This trophy is special to me because it says World War II. My late father, Robert, was a Korean War veteran.”
The Margate Memorial races, held in front of Lucy the Elephant, is the second of the “Big Three” of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association summer competition season.
The others are the Dutch Hoffman Memorials (won by Longport in Wildwood on July 27) and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, which will be held Aug. 10 in Longport.
Longport didn’t need McGrath to score in the singles row, but he took third and the winning patrol totaled 13 points.
Avalon’s Erich Wolf continued his fine season by winning the singles row to lead his team to a second-place six points.
Margate, the three-time defending champion, had five points for third place. Atlantic City also had six points, but Margate had a higher finish in the doubles row, the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association tiebreaker.
McGrath and Duffey caught a wave more than 150 yards from the finish line and rode it well. When they came off the wave, they rowed to another one that helped them to the easy victory.
“It was us, Margate and Upper Township on the way out, and then Margate was with us,” Duffey, 35, said. “It was a relief to catch a wave that far out in the ocean, and we rode it as straight as we could. This is our 14th year rowing together and our first win in Margate since 2007.”
Tepper won the same way he did two weeks ago at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, another event at which Longport won the team title. He was fourth at the Dutch Hoffman Memorials.
“It felt good. I was really happy to do well after not doing so well last week,” said Tepper, a 16-year-old rising junior at Egg Harbor Township High School. “I’m glad to show that my A.C. Classic wasn’t a fluke. It’s great that we’re doing so well. I love my patrol, and it’s great that we’re showing what we can do.”
Wolf won for the fifth time this season, this time in 3:20. David Funk of Ventnor was second in 3:28.
“Dave was up at the flag, but I caught a really good wave,” said Wolf, 32. “I don’t think I did a full stroke the whole way in.”
The Margate Memorials began in 1946 to honor lifeguards who served during WWII.
Team scoring
1. Longport 13; 2. Avalon 6; 3. Margate 5; 4. Atlantic City 5; 5. Wildwood Crest 4.
Doubles row
1. Longport (Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey) 14:41; 2. Margate (Chuck Gowdy-Chris Graves) 15:02; 3. Atlantic City (Kyle Deroo-Vince Granese) 15:20; 4. Upper Township (Kyle Rumaker-Ryan Fisher) 15:23; 5. Avalon (Matt Wolf-Craig Whitehead) 15:33.
Swim
1. Joey Tepper, Longport 10:49; 2. Jon Burkett, Wildwood Crest 11:43; 3. Luke Snyder, North Wildwood 11:57; 4. Brendan Lewis, Wildwood 12:18; 5. Andy Thomas, Brigantine 12:26.
Singles row
1. Erich Wolf, Avalon 3:20; 2. David Funk, Ventnor 3:28; 3. Mike McGrath, Longport 3:48; 4. Vince Granese, Atlantic City 3:50; 5. Chuck Gowdy, Margate 4:05.
