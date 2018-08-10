LONGPORT — The Longport Beach Patrol and its fans kept celebrating long after the 79th annual South Jersey Lifeguard Championships ended Friday night.
Longport won its third straight S.J. team title as rookie Joey Tepper scored an 80-yard win in the swim, and singles rower Mike McGrath clinched the win in the last race at the 31st Avenue beach. McGrath started the night with a third-place finish in the doubles row with Sean Duffey.
Longport scored 13 total points for the win. Margate, which finished second, led with nine points after two races but failed to score in the singles row. Atlantic City placed third with seven points.
“I was running up and down the beach like a kid and really amped up,” first-year Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. “Our guys made a fantastic showing.”
McGrath won the singles row, with Ventnor’s David Funk second and Vince Granese of Atlantic City third.
“I tore my ACL on Sunday, but Ryan Buccafurni, my physical therapist, got me ready to compete,” McGrath, 32, said. “He reduced the swelling and taped me up. Without him, I wouldn’t even be walking.
“It feels tremendous to clinch it for the third time. It’s like the first one in Avalon (in 2016 when McGrath won the singles row to clinch it). There was a lot of pressure, but winning it never gets old.”
Margate’s Chuck Gowdy won the doubles row with Chris Graves in 16 minutes. It was Gowdy’s record 11th South Jersey Championships race win.
“It’ feels great to get it,” Gowdy, 35, said. “Chris set a real strong tempo. I was really hurting after the doubles. Cape May (John Knies and Jake Smith, who finished second) really pushed us.”
Tepper’s win started the Longport celebration.
The crowd was amazed as the 6-foot-2 rising junior at Egg Harbor Township High School led the entire field by 80 yards coming to shore. Tepper won in 14 minutes, 22.10 seconds.
Margate’s Joe Rogers was second in 15:34.37.
Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace, trying to become the first woman ever to win a South Jersey Lifeguard Championships title, was third in 15:48.47.
“It feels great to win it, especially being a rookie, because I’m sure not many rookies have won it,” said Tepper, 16. “I was extremely nervous.”
Team scoring
1. Longport 13; 2. Margate 9; 3. Atlantic City 7; 4. Cape May 5; 5. Ventnor 4; 6. Ocean City 3; 7. Avalon 2; 8. Upper Township 1; 9. Wildwood Crest 1.
Doubles row
1. Margate (Chuck Gowdy-Chris Graves) 16:00; 2. Cape May (John Knies-Jake Smith) 16:08; 3. Longport (Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey) 16:09; 4. Atlantic City (Vince Granese-Kyle Deroo) 16:26; 5. Upper Township (Kyle Rumaker-Ryan Fisher) 16:28.
Swim
1. Joey Tepper, Longport 14:22.10; 2. Joey Rogers, Margate 15:43.37; 3. Maggie Wallace, Ocean City 15:48.47; 4. Jack Fenton, Atlantic City 15:48.68; 5. Jon Burkett, Wildwood Crest 16:02.56.
Singles row
1. Mike McGrath, Longport 6:04.58; 2. David Funk, Ventnor 6:12.41; 3. Vince Granese, Atlantic City 6:14.78; 4. Erich Wolf, Avalon 6:15.12; 5. John Knies, Cape May 6:18.36.
