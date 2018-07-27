WILDWOOD — Longport Beach Patrol won the doubles row at the 49th annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships on Friday and continued to earn points throughout the event.
Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the doubles by 34 seconds in 11 minutes, 46 seconds to lead their patrol to the overall title.
Longport won the team title with 12 points.
Ocean City and Wildwood Crest each scored nine points, but O.C. took second place with a higher finish in the doubles row, which is the South Jersey Lifeguards Chiefs Association tiebreaker.
Upper Township was fourth overall with seven points, while Atlantic City took fifth with six points. Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.
“I’m just thrilled for our competitors because they work so hard every day,” Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. “Having the paddleboard race brought a lot of other patrols into play. But we were able to come out on top.”
The event featured a doubles row, a rescue board race, a swimming race, a 2-mile beach run and a singles row.
Duffey’s father, John, died at 67 on July 19.
“We had dad’s funeral (Thursday), and we celebrated his life,” Duffey, 35, said. “He had the best seat in the house tonight, along with Mike’s dad (McGrath’s father, Longport Patrol Captain Michael D. McGrath who died in 2005).”
McGrath came back to get third in the singles row. Also for Longport, Tighe Reed was fourth in the paddleboard and Joey Tepper fourth in the swim.
For the second consecutive year, Ocean City High School graduate and Indiana University bound Maggie Wallace won the swim.
Wildwood Crest’s Jon Burkett and Atlantic City’s Jack Fenton finished in second and third, respectively.
The 18-year-old Wallace said the conditions were “brutal” and that the waves kept splashing her in face, making it difficult to know her location along the course.
“It felt awesome,” Wallace said. “I came to this race last year as a rookie and I won, so it was really exciting to come back and defend my title. ... I was psyched to win this one.”
Kevin Kelly from Wildwood Crest won the rescue board race in a photo-finish with Ocean City’s Bryan Theiss. Kelly, 27, said Theiss defeated him in the Cape May Championships on July 6.
Kelly and Theiss both finished in 7:32 on Friday.
“It felt great,” Kelly said. “It’s good to battle with him again, (and) it was fun. We were both exhausted fighting our way to finish all the way to the end.”
Wildwood’s Mike Syrnick won the 2-mile beach run for the third straight year and sixth overall.
Syrnick, a former Penn State University runner, finished in 10:05. Upper Township’s Jake Davis was second in 10:07.
“I love it,” aid Syrnick, who declined to give his age. “If you get the hat trick it’s, like, amazing. It’s hard when you win it a lot because you can’t get any better then first. If I got second, then it’s like losing.”
Ventnor’s David Funk won the singles row by 5 seconds in 6:15. Cape May Point’s Ben Swan was second in 6:20, whole McGrath was third in 6:21.
“Anytime you can win a South Jersey Lifeguard race, it is a great thing,” Funk, 40, said. “Not only on a personal level, but also to represent your beach patrol and city.”
Staff Writer Guy Gargan contributed to this report.
RESULTS
Team scoring
1. Longport 12; 2. Ocean City 9; 3. Wildwood Crest 9; 4. Upper Township 7; 5. Atlantic City 6.
Doubles row
1 Longport (Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey) 11:46; 2. Cape May (Jake Smith-John Kries) 12:12; 3. Upper Township (Kyle Rumaker-Ryan Fisher) N/A; 4. Atlantic City (Vince Granece-Kyle Deroo) 12:18; 5. Wildwood (Steve McGuinn-Brandon Joyce) 12:25.
Rescue board race
1. Kevin Kelly, Wildwood Crest 7:32; 2. Bryan Theiss, Ocean City 7:32. 3. Trevor Tuthill, Sea Isle City 7:51. 4. Tighe Reed, Longport 8:12; 5. Zack Baron, Cape May 8:12.
Swim
1 Maggie Wallace, Ocean City 14:52; 2. Jon Burkett, Wildwood Crest 14.57; 3. Jack Fenton, Atlantic City 15:10; 4. Joey Tepper, Longport 15:30; 5. Luke Snyder, North Wildwood 15:35.
2-mile beach run
1. Mike Syrnick, Wildwood 10:05; 2. Jake Davis, Uppper Township 10:07; 3. Shawn Hutchinson, Sea Isle City 10:12; 4. James Gusmer, Stone Harbor 10:16; 5. Brandon Hontz, Avalon 10:24.
Singles row
1. David Funk, Ventnor 6:15; 2. Ben Swan, Cape May Point 6:20; 3. Mike McGrath, Longport 6:21; 4. Ron DeFelice, Brigantine 6:22; 5. Vince Granese, Atlantic City 6:23.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.