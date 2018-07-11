The 21st annual Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 33rd Avenue beach in Longport.
Inclement weather is in the forecast, and the Longport Beach Patrol will make a final decision Wednesday morning on whether to postpone the event.
Twelve of the 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association are set to compete. The event is the first of four all-female competitions on the South Jersey Association's summer schedule.
The five races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row, the paddleboard race and the four-person surf dash. Scoring is 7-5-4-3-2-1 for the first six places.
Ocean City scored 31 points to win the team title last year and Margate was second with 18. Ventnor was the team champion in 2015 and 2016.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.