The 73rd annual Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, one of the great traditional events of the beach patrol competition season, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Decatur Avenue beach in Margate.
The Margate Memorials, held in front of Lucy the Elephant, is the second of the “Big Three” of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association season.
The others are the Dutch Hoffman Memorials (held in Wildwood last Friday) and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships (on Aug. 10 in Longport).
The races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row.
“A southerly (wind going from south to north) is in the forecast, which usually means choppy conditions,” Margate Beach Patrol Chief Greg Smallwood said. “That would tend to mean that the experienced crews would benefit, but they could also get hit by a wave on the way out, or someone else could catch a wave on the way in.”
Margate is the three-time defending team champion of its home event.
“The Margate Memorials is like the South Jersey Championships (in race format), but it’s tough to win them both,” Smallwood said. “We’ve won the last three Margate Memorials and haven’t won the Jerseys any of those years.”
Longport won team titles at both the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic and the Hoffman Memorials. Longport has Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey in the doubles, McGrath in the singles and rookie Joey Tepper in the swim.
Ocean City swimmer Maggie Wallace, the winner at the Hoffman Memorials, is currently in Irvine, California, for the USA Swimming Junior Nationals and will miss the Margate event.
Wildwood Crest’s Jon Burkett is the defending Margate swim champion. Also back are Margate’s Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves, the event’s doubles row winners last year.
McGrath won the Margate singles row in 2017.
The Margate Memorials began in 1946 to honor lifeguards who served during WWII.
LBI Tournament on Friday, Saturday
The 57th annual Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 68th Street beach in Long Beach Township on LBI.
The teams are three-time defending champion Harvey Cedars, Barnegat Light, Surf City, Long Beach Township, Ship Bottom and Beach Haven.
Most of the races are out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back, and can be easily seen by the fans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.