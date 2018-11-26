The Longport Beach Patrol crew of Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the 11th annual Pilgrim Paddle on Saturday at the Beesleys Point beach in Upper Township.
McGrath and Duffey finished the 3-mile row in 30 minutes, 17 seconds.
The Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni crew of brothers Tom and Mike Sher finished second in 30:35. The father-son crew of former Margate lifeguard Jim Swift and son Jimmy Swift finished third in 30:58.
Upper Township lifeguards Ryan Fisher and Brooke Handley were the mixed doubles winners in 37:24 (13th overall).
Brian Pasternak of the Ocean City Beach Patrol won the prone paddleboard division in 33:08.
The event was scheduled for Thanksgiving but was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.
The race had 17 doubles crews in Van Duyne surfboats.
Overall results
1. Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey, 30:17; 2. Tom Sher-Mike Sher, 30:35; 3. Jim Swift-Jimmy Swift, 30:58; 4. Tim Schwegman-John Slattery, 31:16; 5. Kevin Larkin-Jim Gibbons, 31:37; 6. Mike Manning-John Dattalo, 31:41; 7. Sean McCann-Andrew Duff, 32:15; 8. Joe O’Neil-Kyle Rumaker, 32:36.
