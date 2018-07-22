OCEAN CITY — The score was closer than it was last year, but the Ocean City Beach Patrol won its 10th straight team title at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships on Sunday night.
At the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, the host team took first place in six of the 12 races.
The O.C. patrol got an individual double from Cristian Bell, who won the 100-meter butterfly in 57.81 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 59.10. The home team also won the two all-female races. O.C.’s Erin Murphy took the 100 freestyle in 1:01.88, and the team of Murphy, Tori Delusant, Grace Curry and Andrea Teofanova was first in the 200 medley relay (2:14.14).
Ocean City won the team championship with 88 points.
Brigantine, which got a win by Andy Thomas in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.62 and won two relays, was second with 72 points. Sea Isle City was third with 57 points. Sea Isle’s Ryan Pedrick won the 50 freestyle in 24.29 seconds.
“It was an excellent meet with a lot of parity, not a huge gap in the scoring,” O.C. Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson said. “As the meet director, that’s what I’d like to see. Our patrol had a great meet to come out on top again, and I’m proud of the team. Brigantine had a great meet. This shows the ability of the lifeguards in South Jersey.”
The Most Valuable Swimmer award went to North Wildwood rookie Luke Snyder, who got one more vote than Bell. Each of the 10 competing teams got to cast one vote for the award. Snyder won the 200 freestyle in 1:56.97 and the 100 freestyle in 52.88.
Snyder is a former St. Augustine Prep swimming star and a rising sophomore for the University of Penn team.
“I knew there was a meet like this, but I didn’t know much about it,” said Snyder, a 19-year-old West Deptford resident. “This was a lot like the high school atmosphere, and I met a lot of cool people that I haven’t seen since then. It was great to see Nick Steffanci (who swam for Ventnor), my assistant coach at St. Augustine. I swim the 200 and 500 at Penn and sometimes the 100, so that was good for me today.”
Brigantine won the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay, and Thomas, Stephen Nguyen and Brendan Finnegan were on both teams. O.C.’s Erik Truong took the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.61. O.C.’s Bell, Brian McGroarty, Andrew Duff and Andrew Woerth won the 200 medley relay.
