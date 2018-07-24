The Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until Aug. 2nd at the 34th Street Beach because of weather.
"Our women's race has been postponed due to weather and surf forecast for tomorrow and Thursday," said Mark Jamieson, Operations Chief for the Ocean City Beach Patrol, in an email. "For the safety of our staff and the safety of the athletes competing we have decide to push our women's race one week to Thursday August 2nd, 2018. Same times, events and location."
Last year, Margate Beach Patrol won the event. While Ocean City second.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.