Ocean City Maggie Wallace, took first place in the paddleboard race. Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Margate doubles row team of sisters Amanda and Kristine Auble, took first place in the doubles row. Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Sea Isle City Beach Patrol’s Natalie Alleva goes over a wave on her way to winning the singles row at the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Race on the 33rd Street beach in Longport on Wednesday.
Ocean City Maggie Wallace, took first place in the paddleboard race. Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Maggie Wallace, exits the water to win the swim race Wednesday in Longport. She won the swim in 12 minutes, 13.87 seconds. She also won the paddleboard race to lead Ocean City, which won the overall title with 21 points.
Ocean City Maggie Wallace, took first place in the paddleboard race. Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Margate doubles row team of sisters Amanda and Kristine Auble, took first place in the doubles row. Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Sea Isle City Beach Patrol’s Natalie Alleva goes over a wave on her way to winning the singles row at the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Race on the 33rd Street beach in Longport on Wednesday.
Ocean City Maggie Wallace, took first place in the paddleboard race. Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Maggie Wallace, exits the water to win the swim race Wednesday in Longport. She won the swim in 12 minutes, 13.87 seconds. She also won the paddleboard race to lead Ocean City, which won the overall title with 21 points.
LONGPORT — The Ocean City Beach Patrol, led by swimmer-paddleboarder Maggie Wallace, won its second straight team title Wednesday at the 21st annual Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational at 33rd Avenue beach.
Wallace won the swim by more than 36 seconds and had about 10 minutes rest before winning the paddleboard race by more than 17 seconds. O.C. finished off the evening with a win by Sam Brady, Erin Murphy, Grace Curry and Kat Soanes in the surf dash. The four won by more than 12 seconds.
Ocean City scored 21 points, and Avalon took second with 15 points. Sea Isle City was third with 14 points and Longport had 13 for fourth.
“The girls did a great job,” Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson said. “Maggie had a great day because she also won two races earlier in the day in Rehoboth Beach (Delaware), the open swim and the swim pickup (at the United States Lifeguard Association Mid-Atlantic Regionals). The surf dash had a great race, and they’re a new team.”
Wallace, The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year this winter for Ocean City High School, won the swim in 12 minutes, 13.87 seconds. She returned to take the paddleboard race, a relatively new event for her, in 4:10.19.
“I thought the singles row was going to be after the swim, but the swim and paddleboard were back to back,” said Wallace, 18, who will swim this winter for the University of Indiana. “I did the swim as a warmup and then went right into the paddleboard. I picked it (the paddleboard) up last year, and we won that part of the race at the Red Bull (Surf and Rescue in Atlantic City). It’s the same motion as swimming, and I enjoy both.”
Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Maggie Wallace, exits the water to win the swim race Wednesday in Longport. She won the swim in 12 minutes, 13.87 seconds. She also won the paddleboard race to lead Ocean City, which won the overall title with 21 points.
Ocean City Maggie Wallace, took first place in the paddleboard race. Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Sea Isle City Beach Patrol’s Natalie Alleva goes over a wave on her way to winning the singles row at the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Race on the 33rd Street beach in Longport on Wednesday.
Ocean City Maggie Wallace, took first place in the paddleboard race. Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Margate doubles row team of sisters Amanda and Kristine Auble, took first place in the doubles row. Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational Race held at the 33rd Street Beach in Longport, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Maggie Wallace, exits the water to win the swim race Wednesday in Longport. She won the swim in 12 minutes, 13.87 seconds. She also won the paddleboard race to lead Ocean City, which won the overall title with 21 points.