WILDWOOD CREST — The Ocean City Beach Patrol relied on a combination of youth and experience to win the team title Monday at the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships.
Forty-year-old Bryan Theiss and 18-year-old Maggie Wallace won two events apiece to help Ocean City hold off host Wildwood Crest in the overall team race.
Ocean City took first place with 32 points, followed by Wildwood Crest (24) and Wildwood (15).
All 10 Cape May County beach patrols competed in the event, which was postponed last Friday due to inclement weather. Ocean City reclaimed the county title after Wildwood won it last year. Ocean City won from 2013 to 2016.
“Winning this as a team means everything,” Theiss said. “You always want to get off to a good start for the (racing) season. It builds confidence for the rest of the summer.”
Theiss delivered a victory in the men’s open paddleboard race and also contributed to Ocean City’s win in the final event, a five-person surf dash.
He won the paddleboard race in 10 minutes, 29 seconds, beating Wildwood’s Ryan Comas by 39 seconds. Later, he teamed with Ryan McCrossan, Rich Richmond, Pat Cusack and Kat Soanes to for a win in the surf dash, which featured five competitors — including one female per team for the first time.
“The last time I competed in this event was 2001 or 2002,” Theiss said. “When I was 23, I moved to Florida to become a professional lifeguard and came back a couple of years ago. It feels great to compete for Ocean City again. It’s definitely not easy when you’re 40, but it’s nice when you put in the work and it pays off.”
Wallace, a 2018 Ocean City High School graduate who was The Press Girls High School Swimmer of the Year, delivered the most impressive performance of the competition.
Wallace, who is headed to Indiana University on a swimming scholarship, won the women’s swim, then returned to the ocean just 10 minutes later and took top honors in the women’s paddleboard.
This was the first year the Cape May County race featured all-women’s races.
“I love competing against girls because everyone’s so supportive of each other,” Wallace said. “When I win a girls race, everyone comes up and congratulates you. When I beat boys, they get (their feelings) hurt.”
In both races, Wallace finished ahead of Wildwood Crest’s Adrienne Bilello. The host patrol also took second in the surf dash. John Burkett delivered its only victory with an impressive effort in the men’s open swim.
Burkett, a University of Michigan swimmer who is in his third year as a lifeguard, actually relied on his running skills to earn the win. Both Burkett and Ocean City’s Frank Brady got out of the water at the same time, but Burkett was able to outsprint him during the 200-yard dash through the sand to the finish line.
“I knew it was going to be close after the swim, so I made sure I saved a little bit for the run part at the end,” Burkett said. “We both caught the same wave at the end of the swim, but I had a little bit more left in the tank for the run.”
The win marked another highlight in what has been a steady improvement for Burkett.
The 21-year-old has always been a swimming standout, but it took time to make the adjustment from the pool to the ocean.
“My first year as a lifeguard, I had no idea how to compete in the ocean swims,” he said with a laugh. “But each week, each year, I just kept working at it and kept getting better.”
In other races, Avalon standout Erich Wolfe took first place in the singles row.
Upper Township’s Ryan Fisher and Kyle Rumaker opened the competition with a win in the doubles row. They are former rowing teammates at Ocean City High School.
“Last year’s (County Championships) was our first time rowing together,” Fisher said. “Winning this race has been one of our main goals.”
TEAM SCORING (top 5 teams)
1. Ocean City 32 points; 2. Wildwood Crest 24; 3. Wildwood 15; 4. Upper Township 11; 5. (tie) Cape May, Avalon 10.
DOUBLES ROW
1. Upper Township (Ryan Fisher-Kyle Rumaker) 9:39; 2. Wildwood; 3. Cape May; 4. Wildwood Crest; 5. Avalon.
MEN’S PADDLEBOARD
1. Bryan Thiess (OC) 6:49; 2. Ryan Comas (WW); 3. Zach Baron (CM); 4. Kevin Kelly (WC); 5.Frn Joseph Ferguson (A).
MEN’S SWIM
1. John Burkett (WC) 10:21; 2. Frank Brady (OC); 3. Brendan Lewis (WW); 4. Luke Snyer (NW); 5. Greg Callahan (CM).
WOMEN’S SWIM
1. Maggie Wallace (OC) 10:29; 2. Adrienne Bilello (WC); 3. Kate Luft (CM); 4. McKenzie Meyer (A); 5. Madison Ulrich (SIC).
WOMEN’S PADDLEBOARD
1. Maggie Wallace (OC) N/A; 2. Adrienne Bilello (WC); 3. Katie Collins (WW); 4. Brooke Handley (UT); 5. Amanda Basantis (SIC).
SINGLES ROW
1. Erich Wolfe (A) 4:15; 2. Matt Garbutt (OC); 3. John Dattalo (UT); 4. Jake Klecko (WC); 5. Brandon Joyce (WW).
SURF DASH
1. OC (Ryan McCrossan, Rich Richmond, Pat Cusack, Bryan Theiss, Kat Soanes) 10:09; 2. Wildwood Crest; 3. Stone Harbor; 4. Sea Isle City; 5. Avalon.
Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com Twitter @PressACWeinberg
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.