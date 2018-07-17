ATLANTIC CITY — The fourth annual Red Bull Surf and Rescue was shortened to two rounds because of a lightning storm Tuesday, but the Ocean City Beach Patrol still felt pretty good about winning.
The event brought many of the top lifeguards from the East Coast to the California Avenue beach, but the competition was cut in half.
The swim and paddleboard rounds were supposed to be the first two of four rounds, but the storm turned the paddleboard into the championship round. Ocean City’s Bryan Theiss, Maggie Wallace, Brian McGroarty and Frank Brady won the paddleboard and the overall title in 17 minutes, 11.6 seconds.
Wildwood Crest’s Brett Pedersen, Jon Burkett, Adrienne Bilello and Kevin Kelly were second in 17:15.2. Harvey Cedars’ Ryan Corcoran, Jenna Parker, Jarod Shoemaker and Randy Townsend placed third in 17:22.2.
Riis Park, New York, finished fourth in 17:36.8..
The event consisted of 50 four-person lifeguard teams, and at least one of the four must be a female. Originally the format was to compete in a series of swimming, sprinting, paddling and rescue-based events.
“It’s a shame it had to end early, but it’s great to win it after we were second last year,” Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson said, with the rain coming down. “I’m happy for the team. Not having the boat (rowing) in the competition this year changed the team dynamic. We knew we had a strong paddleboard team. Bryan got the lead from the get-go and Maggie, Brian and Frank held it.”
Longport Beach Patrol won each of the last two years. Theiss, Wallace and Brady were part of Ocean City’s second-place team last year. Townsend, Corcoran and Parker were members of Harvey Cedars’ 2017 team that took third.
“I had a great paddle, and then Maggie built the lead,” said Theiss, 40. “We knew we had a good paddleboard team. Actually, we thought our third and fourth rounds were even better. It’s a shame that they had to end it, but in sports you have to adjust.”
The third round was scheduled to be a run-run-swim-paddleboard relay. The final round originally was going to be a rescue relay, with a paddle pickup and a swim rescue.
Teams from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia competed, but southern New Jersey teams dominated again.
Wildwood Crest easily had its best finish yet in the four years of the Red Bull.
“The last three years, we didn’t even get into the top 15, so to do this well is incredible for us,” said Pedersen, 25. “We didn’t expect to come in top three, but we knew had a solid team. It’s a shame it ended like that. We practiced the third round the last two weeks, but you can’t control the weather.”
