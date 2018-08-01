The 15th annual Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational will have a somewhat different race format at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at 34th Street beach in O.C.
The female lifeguards of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete.
The event will have an American Taplin Relay, which is similar to relays held in national and international events. The race will combine paddleboard racing, swimming, running and doubles rowing. The other races are the row-swim, the paddle pickup and the surf dash.
The relay begins with a paddleboard leg, followed by a runner doing a 100-yard sprint. Next is the swim leg and the same runner as before does another 100-yard sprint. The doubles crew does the final leg.
Scoring is 6-4-3-2-1 for the row-swim, paddle pickup and surf dash and 12-8-6-4-2 for the new relay.
“We’ve made three races we had before (the sprint doubles, the swim and the paddleboard race) into one big relay,” Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson said. “We’ve doubled the points for it, and that way (every patrol) can stay in it. We’ve added a race, the paddle pickup.”
Margate was the team winner last year with 14 points, while Ocean City finished second with 13 points Atlantic City was third with 10.
