OCPB Women's Invitational
Buy Now

Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational on the 34th Street Beach. Wednesday, July 26

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The 15th annual Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational will have a somewhat different race format at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at 34th Street beach in O.C.

The female lifeguards of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete.

The event will have an American Taplin Relay, which is similar to relays held in national and international events. The race will combine paddleboard racing, swimming, running and doubles rowing. The other races are the row-swim, the paddle pickup and the surf dash.

The relay begins with a paddleboard leg, followed by a runner doing a 100-yard sprint. Next is the swim leg and the same runner as before does another 100-yard sprint. The doubles crew does the final leg.

Scoring is 6-4-3-2-1 for the row-swim, paddle pickup and surf dash and 12-8-6-4-2 for the new relay.

“We’ve made three races we had before (the sprint doubles, the swim and the paddleboard race) into one big relay,” Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson said. “We’ve doubled the points for it, and that way (every patrol) can stay in it. We’ve added a race, the paddle pickup.”

Margate was the team winner last year with 14 points, while Ocean City finished second with 13 points Atlantic City was third with 10.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.