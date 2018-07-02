Chris Norman, left, who won the overall race, and Fielding Pagel, who was the standup-paddleboard winner, were devastated by the drowning death of friend Cody Iorns during a paddleboarding session in the Cheseapeake Bay last week.
CAPE MAY — After gliding across the finish line during Sunday’s Cape to Cape Paddleboard Race, overall winner Chris Norman waded to shore at the Queen Street Beach.
One arm was wrapped around his surfski. The 30-year-old Annapolis, Maryland, resident clutched some soggy, red carnations in his other hand.
“I had them right in front of me during the race,” Norman said while struggling to keep his composure. “I needed them.”
He carried the flowers for the 17-mile race in memory of Cody Iorns. Both Norman and standup-paddleboard winner Fielding Pagel were with Iorns when he died last Wednesday during a paddleboarding session in the Chesapeake Bay.
Iorns, 25, was a former U.S. Army Medic and a double amputee who lost both arms after a motorcycle accident in 2015. He used prosthetic limbs to paddle his SUP.
Norman, Pagel and an unnamed person were with Iorns when they set out on a “downwind paddle” Wednesday evening, according to Norman.
At one point, Norman looked back and saw Iorns facedown in the water.
“We pulled him onto a board and started performing CPR, but nobody could get to him fast enough,” Norman said. “We were all devastated by what happened.”
According to NPR.org, Iorns was eventually taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told NPR the cause was accidental drowning.
Norman and Pagel were both so distraught by the tragedy that they considering withdrawing from Sunday’s race. Norman owns Capital SUP in Annapolis and both Pagel and Iorns were among the store’s many avid paddlers.
The Cape to Cape paddleboard race that begins in Delaware and ends at the Queen Street beach in Cape May, was held. Sunday June 25, 2017, with four division of paddlers, stand-up paddleboard, prone board, surf ski and pontoon surf ski. Racers begin on the beach in Delaware and traverse the 17 miles across the bay mouth to Cape May. (Dale Gerhard / Press of City)
Fielding Pagel, of Annapolis, Maryland, finishes first in the stand-up paddleboard division during the 2017 Cape to Cape. The paddleboard race begins in Delaware and ends at the Queen Street beach in Cape May.
Sean Brennan, a former Wildwood Crest lifeguard who lives in Mercer County, takes a moment after finishing first overall in the Cape to Cape paddleboard race Sunday. Brennan, who competed in the surf ski division, made the 17-mile trip across Delaware Bay in 1 hour, 56 minutes, 52.96 seconds. He said dolphins provided entertainment along the way. ‘Right at the start of the race, a little one jumped 6 or 7 feet out of the water and put on a little show for us,’ Brennan said. Below, standup paddleboard winner Fielding Pagel, of Annapolis, Maryland.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
“We were all very close,” Pagel said. “Cody lived in (Washington) D.C., but used to crash at our house and sleep on the sofa a lot. He was there almost every day. I was ready to pull out of the race, but then I decided to race because I thought it would be a great way to honor him.”
Before Sunday’s event, race director Chad DeSatnick and the competitors held a ceremony on the water at Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware. Steve Dullack, the eventual Ocean Outrigger (OC-1) winner for the second straight year, delivered a eulogy, then the 39 paddlers continued a long-standing tradition used by surfers and paddlers by tossing flowers into the water.
Norman scooped up a few and put them on his surfski before setting out across the Delaware Bay.
Sizzling heat and tricky currents made for a tough race. Norman held off a strong challenge from Jackson Township resident Robert Jehn and finished in two hours, 49 minutes, 37 seconds. Jehn, a pharmaceutical microbiologist, was just eight seconds behind.
“I got off to a good start, but I slowed down to talk to Fielding for a minute,” Norman said. “I got the lead back, but I started to fade around 15 miles. That’s when I started to talking to Cody. He was in my mind and in my heart the whole way.”
Pagel, a 31-year-old yacht designer from Annapolis, won the men’s 14-foot SUP division for the second straight year.
He finished fourth overall in 2:58:13. Sean Duffey, a 35-year-old Ventnor resident and member of the Longport Beach Patrol, was second in the SUP division for the second year in a row in 3:12:09.
After getting to shore, Pagel replentished his fluids in the first aid tent, then strode over to Norman and the two shared a hug.
Norman was still holding some flowers.
“This is what Cody loved to do,” Pagel said. “He loved being on the water.”
Note: Proceeds from the race went to the DeSatnick Foundation, a nonprofit organization geared toward helping those with spinal-cord injuries.
DeSatnick started the foundation after shattering the C6 and C7 vertabrae in his neck while surfing in Cape May on Sept. 30, 2001.
