The fourth annual Red Bull Surf and Rescue will bring many of the top lifeguards from the East Coast to California Avenue beach in Atlantic City on Tuesday. The four-round competition begins at 5 p.m.
The event consists of 50 four-person lifeguard teams competing in a series of swimming, sprinting, paddling and rescue-based events.
Longport Beach Patrol was the winner the last two years. Ocean City took second in 2017 and Harvey Cedars was third.
"There's not another event like this anywhere, and it's happening right here in Atlantic City," said race director Steve DelMonte.
Teams come from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Each team must have at least one female on it.
Two hundred lifeguards formed 50 teams to compete in the Red Bull Surf and Rescue event in Atlantic City. Tuesday, July 18.
The race format is somewhat different this year, with no rowing in the competition.
"There will be no Van Duyne surfboats, for this year at least. They're only used in the South Jersey area," event technical director Bruckner Chase said. "We've also limited the amount of teams each patrol can enter. The most is three this year. We were able to add seven new patrols."
In this year’s Red Bull, each team will compete in at least two rounds.
Round 1 features all 50 teams in a 250-meter box course surf swim relay. Round 2 is a paddleboard relay, with two groups. The best finishers from round 1 compete in "A" pool, with the bottom 25 of round 1 advancing to "B" pool. Fourteen teams advance to round 3 out of the "A" pool, but only two out of the "B" pool.
The 16 teams go to round 3, a run/run/surf swim/paddleboard relay with the top eight teams moving on to the championship round.
In the final round, the teams compete in the Red Bull Rescue Relay, a paddle pick-up and swim rescue with all four team members crossing the line together at the end.
