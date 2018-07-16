The annual Red Bull Surf + Rescue event will make its way back to the sandy shores of Atlantic City Tuesday.
The event consists of 50 teams of lifeguards from the East Coast competing head to head in a series of swimming, sprinting, paddling and rescue-based events. The event is free to attend and takes place on the beach at S. California Ave.
Two hundred lifeguards formed 50 teams to compete in the Red Bull Surf and Rescue event in Atlantic City. Tuesday, July 18.
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
In addition to the races, which start at 5 p.m., Red Bull is also offering educational events in the morning starting at 8 a.m.
“Red Bull Surf + Rescue not only showcases the athletic prowess and ocean skills of the professional guards protecting our shores every summer, but also pays tribute to the passion and commitment of those who make protecting our communities and our oceans their priority,” says Red Bull Surf + Rescue Technical Director Bruckner Chase. “This year may prove to be the highest level of competition we have ever seen, and the Champion patrol will be tested like never before.”
Teams come from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia to battle it out. Each four-person team must have at least one female on it.
In this year’s four-round competition, each patrol will compete in at least two rounds.
Round 1 features all 50 teams in a 250-meter box course Surf Swim Relay. The top 25 teams advance to the Round 2 ‘A’ Pool with the bottom 25 teams advancing to the Round 2 ‘B’ pool.
Round 2 will challenge the teams to a 500-meter apex Paddleboard Relay with the top 14 teams from Pool “A” and the top 2 teams from Pool “B” advancing to Round 3. Sixteen teams will start Round 3’s Run/Run/Surf Swim/ Paddleboard Relay with the top 8 teams moving on to the final, Championship Round.
In this final round, the remaining teams will complete the unique Red Bull Rescue format comprised of a grueling double rescue scenario of a Paddle Pick-up and Swim Rescue with all four team members crossing the line together to claim the 2018 Red Bull Surf + Rescue title.
Below is the schedule of events for the educational events:
8:00am – 8:10am – Introduction with Red Bull Staff / Crew
8:10am – 8:15am – Ocean Safety and Ocean Wisdom for athletes and beach goers
8:15am – 8:25am – Becoming an ocean lifeguard and athlete: Qualification standards, Training programs: Elite to Masters
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.