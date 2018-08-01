CAPE MAY POINT — A brutal run through soft sand and a choppy ocean didn't slow Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol competitor Adrienne Bilello Wednesday.
Bilello, a rookie lifeguard, continued her outstanding racing season this summer with a victory in the Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge.
The 19-year-old rookie lifeguard took control in the paddleboard section of the race to top 41 other competitors in the 11th annual triathlon-style event at St. Pete's Beach.
Bilello completed the 1.3-mile beach run, one-mile paddleboard and half-mile swim in 27 minutes, 16 seconds. Wildwood's Katie Collins was second in 28:01 and Longport's Taylor Phy was third in 28:17.
Bilello, a Shawnee High School graduate, has been a top competitor for Wildwood Crest in the lifeguard racing season. She finished second in both the paddleboard and swim in the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships and helped Wildwood Crest take second in the Red Bull Surf and Rescue in Atlantic City.
"That run through the sand was tough," said Bilello, who is a distance swimmer for Iona University. "I'm not a runner, so I just tried to save my strength for the paddleboard and run. Once I got to the paddleboard, I knew I had a chance at winning."
Bilello fought off a tough challenge from Collins, who finished third a year ago. Two-time defending champion Jenna Parker of Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol did not race Wednesday.
Collins teamed with Mary Kate Comas, who finished seventh overall, to give Wildwood the victory in the team competition. Wildwood had nine points in the cross-country style of scoring. Phy and Kira McCully placed second with 16 points. Bilello and Christina Adams gave Wildwood Crest third place among 21 teams with 24 points.
"This is my fifth time doing the race, so I kind of knew what to expect," said Collins, a 25-year-old former swimmer at Temple University who is in her seventh season as a Wildwood lifeguard. "I'm always pretty slow in the run, so I just try to pace myself. We swam with the current, which helped, but it was still pretty choppy and it was tough to see, but I just did the best I could."
Bilello, Collins and Phy separated themselves from the field by the end of the paddleboard.
Collins had a slight edge at the end of that event, but Bilello caught a wave and emerged from the ocean in first place, which she maintained during the swim.
"This is my first year as a lifeguard, but I've been doing open-water swims for a while," Bilello said. "And I've been surfing since I was 7 years old, and I think that helps me with the paddle."
Like Bilello, Phy was in the event for the first time.
Unlike Bilello and Collins, she is not a collegiate swimmer. Phy, a 2015 Oakcrest High School graduate, just finished her junior year as a rower for Old Dominion University in Virginia.
"I'm actually a better runner than a swimmer," Phy, 20, said with a smile. "And to be honest, I don't do much paddling. I saw that I was third after the paddle and that gave me confidence for the swim."
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Adrienne Bilello, Wildwood Crest 27 minutes, 16 seconds
2. Katie Collins, Wildwood 28:01.
3. Taylor Phy, Longport 28:35.
4. Maggie Shaw, Harvey Cedars 28:35
5. Margot Lebrecque, Sea Bright 28:54.
TOP THREE TEAMS
1. Wildwood (Katie Collins, Mary Kate Comas) 9 points
2. Longport (Taylor Phy, Kira McCully) 16
3. Wildwood Crest (Adrienne Bilello, Christina Adams) 24
