The host Ocean City Beach Patrol will go for its 10th straight team title at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center.
Many of the top swimmers of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete in 12 races in the center’s six-lane, 25-meter pool. The event is run similarly to a high school meet, with individual and relay races.
Ocean City won the event’s team championship with 102 points last year.
Sea Isle City was second with 55 points and Wildwood Crest third with 52.
— Press staff reports
