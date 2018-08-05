The fourth annual South Jersey Paddleboard Championships, a six-race event, will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the 16th Street beach in Brigantine.
Harvey Cedars, of Long Beach Island, is the two-time defending team champion.
At least six beach patrols from the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association are also expected to compete.
— Guy Gargan
