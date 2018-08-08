VENTNOR — The Sea Isle City surf dash team clinched the team title for its patrol at the 24th annual Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on Wednesday at Suffolk Avenue beach.
The Sea Isle team of Kristi Rohrer, Amanda Conley, Rachel Stremme and Mandi Basantis won the dash, the final race, by four seconds to give Sea Isle City its first team title at the event.
Sea Isle won it with 11 points. Natalie Alleva took second for Sea Isle in the singles row, a race won by Avalon’s Reilly Bonner.
Sea Isle’s Madison Lewis was fourth in the swim, a race won easily by Ocean City’s Maggie Wallace.
Avalon was second with nine points, while Margate, which got a win in the doubles row from twin sisters Amanda and Kristine Auble, placed third with seven points. Longport also scored seven points, but Margate’s doubles row win gave the patrol third place. The higher finish in the doubles row is the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association tiebreaker.
Rohrer was the leadoff of the surf dash, which Sea Isle won in 1 minute, 20 seconds.
“We thought we had a chance to win it if we won the surf dash, and we went all out,” said Rohrer, 21.
The Howarth Invitational is the final all-female South Jersey lifeguard competition of the summer.
“It’s a nice way to end the season,” Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Chief Renny Steele said. “I don’t want to give away any trade secrets, but coaches Dave Stearne and John Temme have a great plan for the bash (Steele’s term for the surf dash).”
Wallace led by 20 yards at the end of the swim and won by more than 50 seconds in 7 minutes, 6 seconds. She’ll swim for Ocean City on Friday at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport.
“My mindset today was to have a nice swim, and the water was relatively flat,” Wallace, 18, said. “I had a good course and it was a good warmup swim for the South Jersey Championships.”
The Auble twins beat Avalon’s Bonner and Danielle Smith by a boatlength in 15:53. The Margate rowers also won the other women’s mile doubles row of the season at the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational.
“Our goal was to win both,” said Kristine Auble, 23, who was wearing a hat that distinguished her from her identical twin. “We’ve had so many practices in the early mornings. It looks nice out there, but the current was ripping toward Atlantic City. Coming in we kept our course as straight as possible.”
Bonner said she liked the short (singles) row, which she won by 12 seconds in 3:34.
“I was neck and neck with Sea Isle and a wave helped me at the end,” said Bonner, a rising junior rower for Temple University. “It feels awesome to win, especially since it’s the last race of the year.”
Team scoring
1. Sea Isle City 11; 2. Avalon 9; 3. Margate 7; 4. Longport 7; 5. Ocean City.
Doubles row
1. Margate (Amanda Auble-Kristine Auble) 15:53; 2. Avalon (Reilly Bonner-Danielle Smith) 15:58; 3. Longport (Kira McCully-Taylor Phy) 16:10.
Swim
1. Maggie Wallace, Ocean City 7:06; 2. Adrienne Bilello, Wildwood Crest 7:59; 3. Lauren Kelly, Longport 8:27.
Singles row
1. Reilly Bonner, Avalon 3:34; 2. Natalie Alleva, Sea Isle City 3:46; 3. Meghan Holland, Ventnor 3:48.
Surf dash
1. Sea Isle City (Kristi Rohrer, Amanda Conley, Rachel Stremme, Mandi Basantis) 1:20; 2. North Wildwood 1:24; 3. Wildwood (no time).
