The local lifeguard racing season opens Monday with two events, the Cape May Beach Patrol SuperAthalon and the Surf City Epic Lifeguard Tournament.
The 37th annual SuperAthalon, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Second and Beach avenues in Cape May, is a run-row-swim sprint triathlon for top lifeguard athletes.
The 13th annual Epic Tournament, a five-race event, will start at 6 p.m. at the Fifth Street beach in Surf City on Long Beach Island.
The SuperAthalon is an individual event, with only one lifeguard eligible from each beach patrol. The guards first run 2.3 miles up Beach Drive to Poverty Beach. The competitors then get in lifeboats and row 1.5 miles in the opposite direction to Congress Beach. Following a 200-yard run, the guards do an out-and-back quarter-mile swim at Cannone Beach. They come ashore and run a few yards to the finish line on the beach.
Longport’s Tim Schwegman won last year in 48 minutes, 54 seconds.
The Epic Tournament begins with the Epic run-swim, and continues with the paddle relay and the swim relay. The mixed doubles row is the fourth race, and the tournament’s last race is the medley relay. Long Beach Island patrols will compete. Harvey Cedars is the defending champion.
The run-swim has two competitors on each team, one male and one female. The paddle relay and swim relay will have two men and two women on each team. The medley relay teams each have two men and three women.
