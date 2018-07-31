GUY GARGAN
Staff Writer
The Brigantine Beach Patrol won two races and won the team title of the Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Monday in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.
Brigantine won the iron man medley. Cobe Wiggins (the runner), Andy Thomas (the swimmer), Sven Peltonen (the paddleboarder) and the crew of Ron DeFelice and Paul Savell combined for the win. DeFelice and Savell also won the 1,000-foot doubles row. Savell, 49, is the head coach of men’s and women’s rowing at Drexel University in Philadelphia.
Brigantine scored 22 points for first place in the team competition, while Harvey Cedars also won two races and finished second with 20 points. Barnegat Light and Atlantic City tied for third place with 13 points apiece. Ship Bottom placed fifth with 12.
Harvey Cedars Capt. Randy Townsend won the paddle pickup with Billy Webster. The two returned to take first place in the paddle relay with Joe Pantaleo and Tim Goldstein.
The Atlantic City crews of Vince Granese and Pete Egnor, Mike Herzog and Tom Muskett, and Kyle Deroo and Matt Brown won the row relay. Barnegat Light’s Mike Macchia, Nolan Kuscan and Zak Westerberg won the surf dash.
The event honors the late Donlon, a former Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Captain.
Results
Surf dash
1. Barnegat Light; 2. Sea Girt; 3. Harvey Cedars.
1,000-foot doubles row
1. Brigantine; 2. Upper Township; 3. Ship Bottom.
Paddle pickup
1. Harvey Cedars; 2. Ship Bottom; 3. Brigantine.
Row relay
1. Atlantic City; 2. Ocean City; 3. Barnegat Light.
Paddle relay
1. Harvey Cedars; 2. Brigantine; 3. Atlantic City.
Iron man medley
1. Brigantine; 2. Ocean City; 3. Harvey Cedars.
